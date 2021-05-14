Do you have a Porsche and want it to be even more exclusive? Take note…

The spanish proverb he is very wise and many of his sayings can be applied to the automotive industry. One of the ones that suits you best is this: “A river uprooted, gain of fishermen”. And you will ask yourself, what connection is there between this phrase and what happens in the sector? Very easy. We are in a time of transition to electric mobility and premium firms such as Porsche They are making each and every option that comes up profitable.

The German house is betting on its range of electric models, and the last example we have seen with the Macan EV. That is his future, he has no doubt about it, but today’s customers, if they are happy, will be tomorrow’s customers. For this reason, taking care of them is a fundamental task, especially if they do not see with good eyes that their cars stop “drinking” gasoline to “plug in” to the light. So they have updated their special preparations division.

With the Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur program, the firm further expands the possibilities of customizing its models …

Basically what they have done has been to expand the work possibilities of the divisions Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur, Porsche Tequipment and Porsche Classic. With these three departments, the brand wants to respond to the needs of its wealthiest and most exclusive customers. So will offer a greater number of customization options thanks to a thorough review, revision and expansion of its associated products and services.

According to Porsche, the individualization program it is so wide that each model can become unique. Among the possibilities is personal advice during the configuration process, up to the realization of small limited series. Also, through Tequipment, offer the upgrade for individual customer models. For its part, the classic vehicles area focuses on spare parts and factory restorations.

Related article:

Porsche 911 GT3, huge spoiler and 510 hp for the best dreamers

According statements by Alexander Fabig, vice president of the Individualization and Classic area …

“Our objective is provide customers around the world with customized products and based on demand more precisely within the context of classic, existing and new cars, and also offer a wide range of individualization options » “With the new offers we are responding to the great worldwide demand for our products. Starting with new possibilities for individualization and personalization From individual components, through the additional range of Performance Parts, to the realization of uniquely individualized sports models, we have the right option for every customer »

Of the prices nothing is known, but if you already have a Porsche and you go to them to put it to your liking, surely you do not care how much they charge you. A shame to be poor, although dreaming is still free.

Source – Porsche