Do you have a Huawei smartphone? Activate Eye comfort mode to avoid eyestrain

Activate Eye comfort mode on your Huawei smartphone

The truth is that we usually spend many hours in front of our smartphone throughout the day, whether they are talking on WhatsApp, browsing social networks, answering emails and even playing video games.

This can make our eyes dry out and we end up with eyestrain, a sensation that by the way is really unpleasant. Fortunately, modern smartphones have more and more functions among which stand out the rest modes.

Huawei is one of the companies that equips its smartphones with this mode, so if you want to activate the so-called “Eye rest” mode, you will only have to follow these simple steps.

How to activate Eye comfort mode on a Huawei smartphone

The purpose of the Eyesight Mode on Huawei terminals is to effectively reduce blue light and adjust the screen to display warmer colors. This means that we are able to relieve visual fatigue and therefore protect our eyes..

To enable this mode we can proceed in different ways, although all are really simple to execute.

On the one hand, we will open Settings -> Display -> Eye relief -> Enable. The Eye comfort mode icon will be displayed on the status bar.

Another way to proceed is as follows. Swiping down the status bar to open the notification panel and once done, expanding the panel of shortcuts being able to enable or disable this mode quickly and without having to enter the Settings menu

But be careful because we can also activate the Eye rest mode at predefined times, that is, for example, every day at a specific time. We only have to go to Settings -> Display -> Eye rest -> Scheduled -> Start and End time.

Last but not least, we can also adjust the screen temperature in Eye comfort mode. Once this mode is enabled, it can be adjusted thanks to the color temperature control to display colder or warmer colors.

In addition to configuring this mode to get less tired when using the smartphone, Huawei proposes these tips to protect our eyesight:

Rest your eyes for 10 minutes for every half hour of phone use. While we rest, look to a distant point to adjust focus muscles and prevent fatigue.

