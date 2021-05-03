Do you have a dirty car? Be careful that you can be fined

Enlarge

ACD May 2, 2021

Aside from the risk that people will consider you dirty, having a very dirty car can lead to a fine.

Having a dirty car, apart from affecting road safety and how people perceive you, It can be a fine that you do not expect.

We are in full spring and the combination of insects, bird droppings, leaves and rain They can cause your car to be dirtier than it should be, especially if you sleep on the street.

With this modern life that we lead sometimes we don’t have time to go to a laundry room so that they leave it clean as a whistle or, at least, give it a hose ourselves and remove the most striking dirt.

Fines around 200 euros

Enlarge

Well, these oversights can be expensive. As we said above, the accumulation of dirt on the bodywork and windows of our car can hinder visibility and pose a problem for our road safety behind the wheel and also be judged as “pigs” by other drivers.

However, if you have not been motivated by these arguments to wash the car, perhaps they will touch your pocket yes it will … and it is that carrying the dirty vehicle can mean a series of penalties that can add, cumulatively, up to 3,000 euros.

You may be interested: Is it bad to wash the car in the car washes?

Wearing the headlights or the windshield too dirty is punishable by a fine of 200 euros (without subtraction of points). The authorities use a safety reason, since in the case of the headlights they cannot shine enough while a windshield that is not clean can affect the vision of the driver.

A dirty license plate in which the numbers and letters are not fully legible is also a reason for a fine. If on top of that it was the driver who did it on purpose (to avoid being located or that the radars do not fine him), the penalty can reach up to 6,000 euros, in addition to the loss of 6 points of the driving license.