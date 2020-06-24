Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

Although Marvel’s Avengers will have a significant single-player portion, the reality is that multiplayer will also be a very important element in this experience. As you can imagine, communication will be crucial in this adventure, but luckily you won’t need to speak to succeed in the game.

LEVEL UP had the opportunity to chat with Philippe Therien, director of Warzone, the multiplayer project for Marvel’s Avengers. In the talk we asked if they will offer options for players who do not have a microphone or who simply prefer to remain silent when playing.

Luckily, Therien’s answer was affirmative since Marvel’s Avengers will offer a ping system like the one we have seen in games like Apex Legends and Fortnite: Battle Royale. Thus, they will be able to communicate important data to their team without having to open their mouths.

« Obviously we have the classic chat system you would expect, but we also have a Ping system that will let you show people if you are trying to go somewhere or pay attention to someone.

So, you can use it for things like indicating that you found a treasure or that you saw enemies or that there is some activity. This gives you a way to show intention and can be used by all players. So each player has their beacon to have the opportunity to show what they want to communicate, « explained Therien.

Marvel’s Avengers will arrive on September 4 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC and STADIA. You can know more about this upcoming premiere by clicking here.