Do you get the AstraZeneca vaccine? Here you can answer questions

Mar 30, 2021 at 12:02 CEST

It is said that in one of his classes at Harvard the great mathematician Stanislaw Ulam asked his students to develop a function capable of quantifying the growing ineptitude of many politicians. It was a matter of calculating what its limit would be when time tends to infinity.

He also asked them to mathematically formalize the growth of the bureaucracy by estimating the date when it would become such a burden that it totally impeded any advance of humanity.

I do not know the answers that Professor Ulam’s students provided, but I would bet that even the most suspicious of them would not have been able to predict the nonsense that occurred with the AstraZeneca vaccine.

At a time when our leaders decided that mass vaccination of the population was going to be the main way to defeat the coronavirus, in our country the administration of that vaccine was interrupted for 9 days. The same happened in various European countries. In that they agreed with Nicolás Maduro, who has also rushed to ban the Astra Zeneca vaccine in Venezuela.

While we have a considerable delay in vaccination, hundreds of thousands of doses stopped being administered. It is possible to estimate the cost in lives of such a decision considering that approximately 10 out of every 100 Spaniards have already been infected with Covid-19 (according to the national seroprevalence study) and about 2% of those infected died.

But it is impossible to calculate the unnecessary suffering and anguish created in many thousands of those who are going to receive, have received or are receiving the vaccine these days by Astra Zeneca.

Around 17 million AstraZeneca vaccines were administered in the European Union and 11 million more in the UK. In total it is suspected that the vaccine could cause problems in about 37 people. About 1.3 people out of every 1 million vaccinated had problems supposedly attributable to the vaccine.

Let’s put this data in a real context:

In Spain, approximately 224 people per million inhabitants die each year from simple domestic accidents (most of them falls inside their homes). Many people also die simply because they choke. In 2017, no less than 2,336, almost 50 per million inhabitants, many died in traffic accidents (1,755 people in 2019, 37 per million inhabitants). So we may be more at risk of dying on the way to and from the vaccination center than from the effects of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Why has such an unjustified alarm been generated?

For whatever reason, the focus has been on what’s going on around the AstraZeneca vaccine. Perhaps because European politicians have more and more differences with the company, due to problems with the supply of the vaccine.

Surely AstraZeneca did not act correctly in many things. But from there to question suspending vaccination due to the supposed negative effects of the vaccine there is a long way.

If you want to discredit a vaccine with which millions of people have already been vaccinated, it is easy attribute to the effect of vaccination everything that may happen to them for stochastic reasons.

Whether they were vaccinated or not, heart attacks, strokes, cancer cases, deaths from gender violence will occur among those same millions of people.

But if the AstraZeneca vaccine did not exist in Europe alone, there would be many thousands more deaths due to Covid-19.

The Texas Sniper Fallacy

For this reason, the controversy over the alleged insecurity of AstraZeneca’s vaccine is an excellent example of how human beings have a tendency to fall into a logical fallacy – which worries many mathematicians – and is known as the “Texas sniper fallacy.”

Apparently, this fallacy originated a few decades ago in the prosperous Texas city of Lubbock, a place of great agricultural wealth that is home to Texas Tech University.

It should be explained that in Texas most of the jokes starring not very alert people are usually located in Lubbock (which in a matter of jokes is something similar to what happens with Lepe’s jokes in our country).

As one of the best Texas Tech professors told me, the Texas sniper fallacy was named after an alleged sniper who became very famous in the area.

He boasted that he was capable of hitting the center of a target from a distance of a mile using an old rifle without a telescopic sight.

It was an impossible feat, but as evidence barns began to appear that had a tiny painted target in the center of which was a rifle bullet hole. The sniper claimed to have fired at it from a mile away.

Experts from the local police took action on the matter and arranged a test with the sniper. On the chosen day, in front of several police officers the Texas sniper fired from a mile away against a barn wall. He had only made the condition that no one would use binoculars as he did not use a telescopic sight.

At such a distance the agents were unable even to distinguish the small target. But after the shot the policemen walked towards the barn and when they arrived they were stunned. There was a small target painted on the wall that was pierced exactly in its center.

The agents were unimpressed. They extracted the bullet and sent it to the scientific police department. They soon received proof that the bullet had indeed been fired by the sniper’s rifle.

In a test of audacity, the sniper assured that he would be able to teach anyone to shoot like that and that in a single class. Without hesitation the police hired him to teach their officers.

The sniper demanded to charge in advance. The police agreed.

Surrounded by his student police officers, the sniper stood a mile away from a barn. He chose one of them and told him to shoot the barn. The student did what he could. I didn’t even see the target. At least he was sure he had hit the barn wall. They headed for the barn. Upon arrival they found to their surprise that the student had hit the target right in the center, and that he did not even see it when he fired.

Then the Texas sniper explained where the key was. He had an accomplice. After shooting, the accomplice painted the targets taking as the center the place where the bullet had hit.

A target to ‘impute’ each problem

It’s the same with the AstraZeneca vaccine. Among so many vaccinated, events of all kinds will occur. We can draw a target in each of those events that have nothing to do with the vaccine and attribute it to the effect of the vaccination.

But it is solemn nonsense, and it will cost many deaths!

Anyway, if we heed the dire predictions of Stanislaw Ulam things with the AstraZeneca vaccine could still get a lot worse. A system of falsifying data “a posteriori” known as the “Pancho Villa amendment” could even be complied with.

It is said that a woman presented herself very angry to Pancho Villa to complain that her husband had just been shot for insubordination. Villa ordered that the woman be given a large amount of money. They did it on the spot and the lady left very happy. Then a sergeant appeared saying that her husband had not yet been shot. After thinking about it, Pancho Villa ordered that he be shot on the spot so as not to have to give the woman the displeasure of having to return the compensation money.

To add a little light on the matter, there are few people to whom humanity owes as great a debt of gratitude as to Louis Pasteur, a true intellectual giant. His contribution to basic research proving the falsehood of the spontaneous generation theory is one of the greatest intellectual contributions ever made to biology.

Every day we come across his extraordinary achievements that make our lives so much better. From its important improvements in fermentation processes that managed to extraordinarily increase the quality of beer, wine, bread or yoghurts, to its fundamental contributions to food hygiene processes from which the safety of milk, preserves and other products derive. pasteurized.

Louis Pasteur was also a giant in vaccine development, both for humans and animals (rabies, anthrax or fowl cholera).

Louis Pasteur tested his rabies vaccine for the first time on the boy Joseph Meister, who after being bitten by a mad dog was condemned to a horrible death: It went well. Meister would end up dying several decades later during the German occupation of Paris in World War II.

Millions of people owe their lives to Louis Pasteur. But he wasn’t even a doctor. No doubt they would have put him in jail today for daring to do what he did.

And surely by incarcerating him they would have saved a dozen people that perhaps they died from the undesirable effects of Pasteur’s vaccines. Modern bureaucrats would be proud. But their strict protocols they would have cost many millions of people’s lives.