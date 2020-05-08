Do not miss the signals sent by the immune system, if you feel exhausted, with little energy and suffer from infections or frequent colds; strengthen the defenses with this famous immunostimulant soup

When the immune system it deteriorates the body sends very clear signals, learn to recognize them from their first symptoms is key in the measures of disease prevention. Yes recently you have felt bad, with signs of a cold, extremely fatigued and with very low energy levels it’s time to act and strengthen the body’s defense system; do not hesitate to prepare the best soup to strengthen the immune system. This wonderful soup brings great benefits to health among which its extraordinary nutritional contribution, this is because is packed with vitamins and minerals; at the same time thanks to the fact that it is made with medicinal food is a powerful healing ally with magnificent therapeutic properties among which its anti-inflammatory and analgesic benefits.

Another of his great qualities is that it is a light vegetarian dish and comforting for the organism, at the same time that keeps you hydrated. If constantly you feel weak and in general you are prone to get sick from everything and constantly, it is time to start believe in the power of food and believe the famous phrase of Hippocrates “Let food be your medicine.” Before resorting to the medicine cabinet, a good alternative is to opt for the use of natural foods with healing properties, you will be surprised and you will forget any secondary effect. This soup recipe is one of those medicinal wonders, largely due to its elaboration superfood based that on many occasions provide all the nutrients that the immune system needs to rise.

The 6 key ingredients of immuno-stimulant soup:

Mushrooms: They are the base of the broth, the secret is to subject them to very slow cooking (for more than an hour) so that release all its nutritional properties. They are a extraordinary ingredient for immunity, thanks to its content in a substance called ergotioneine considered a powerful antioxidantWhat helps eliminate free radicals; also stand out for their great vitamin D content.

Coconut oil: Provides a good contribution in antiviral compounds among which its content stands out in lauric acid and caprylic acidwho are a great ally for prevent bacterial and viral infections.

Garlic: Garlic is one of the most medicinal foods that exist, for years it has been used as a powerful healing remedy. Has the peculiarity of increasing T cells, which are related to benefits to fight viruses in the bloodstream. At the same time it contains a active compound called allicin that fills it with antimicrobial properties.

Turmeric: It’s eastern root always tops the list of the most important healing foodss and is that it is recognized for its extraordinary benefits to fight inflammation, thanks to its content in a unique active compound called curcumin.

Bok choy: This powerful medicinal plant stands out for its magnificent contribution in vitamin Awhich is considered a essential nutrient for the immune system to function properly, it also contains large amounts of vitamin C, an antioxidant that protects the body from free radicals.

Kale: Kale or kale is considered a nutritional treasure which would take whole pages to talk about, is a extraordinary source of vitamins and antioxidants, stands out for its mineral wealth in iron. Thanks to this, it keeps the organism working at its maximum level and fights possible anemias or nutritional deficiencies.

Immuno-stimulant soup recipe:

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon of coconut oil

1 large yellow onion, chopped

6 garlic cloves, minced

2 celery stalks, sliced

1 pound shitake mushrooms

1 1/2 teaspoon of sea salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon of turmeric

12 cups of water

4 baby bok choy heads finely chopped

1/2 julienned kale

1 tablespoon freshly grated ginger

Steps:

Cut off the top of the mushroom stem, cut off the tops and the remaining stem, you will practically use all the mushroom just discard the caps you cut. Everything else contains great nutritional properties.

Heat the coconut oil in a large pot over medium heat, add the chopped onion and sauté for 5 minutes or until the onions are transparent, finish adding the garlic and cook for a couple of minutes more.,

Add celery and mushrooms and sauté for about 10 minutes or until mushrooms have wilted. Proceed by adding the spices, seasonings, and water. Boil over very low heat, covered for 1 hour or as long as you like (the longer you go, the better!)

In the last minutes of cooking, end by adding the bok choy and kale, allowing them to release their properties and wilt.

Serve hot and preferably consume for 1 week in one of the meals of the day.

