Do you eat out of control? Find out what Binge Eating Disorder is

The Binge eating disorder consists of overeating for certain periods, which it involves eating out of control and more frequently. These binges are accompanied by feelings of guilt and shame. It is more than a feeding problem.

Binge eating disorder can be a way of dealing with emotional problems, according to an article published in Web consultations. It can affect both men and women, and is most common during adolescence and early adulthood.

Overeating: A Health Problem?

It is normal for you to overeat at times, such as at holidays or family gatherings. This does not mean that you suffer from binge eating disorder. Rather, this problem could arise if, To calm your anxiety, you start overeating.

Binge eating creates a vicious cycle between overeating, feeling bad for having done it, overeating again. Photo: Shutterstock.

If the excessive intake of food is very frequent, and apart from eating, you feel shame or feelings of guilt for doing it and, in addition, you keep your habits secret, then it is this disorder.

The emotional or even work problems, and stress could induce you to do so. It is possible that you recognize what is happening to you thanks to a series of symptoms that we will describe below.

Binge Eating Disorder Symptoms

The first sign is overconsumption of otherwise unhealthy foods. Another symptom is eating faster than normal.

Another characteristic is to eat even when you already feel full; or eat even though you’re not hungry.

After eating, a feeling of disgust, you become depressed or feel guilty about overeating.

To diagnose this disorder, you must binge once a week for at least 3 months, according to the American Psychological Association.

Other effects of binge eating are: storing food to have on hand, and feeling panicky if you don’t; put away empty food containers, go on diets and never achieve your goal.

This eating disorder causes other health problems, such as obesity and risk of diabetes. But it is also part of other problems.

Binge Eating Disorder and Mental Health

Binge eating disorder reveals other underlying mental health problems. These are: mood and anxiety disorders, a severe depressive disorder; obsessive compulsive disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder.

It can also be due to the use of alcohol or other substances, and borderline personality disorder.

The truth is that binge eating can aggravate these problems by create more feelings of guilt and not having control over what you eat, which causes self-esteem to drop more and more.

That is why therapy is important to know how to control this disorder and identify any other problem that causes it. One key is to eat slowly, chewing your food well, eating on time and in a pleasant place.

For the rest, therapeutic help is key to overcoming this problem and those related to it.

