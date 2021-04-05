Do you draw on your mobile? This Samsung app is perfect for you (just updated)

Samsung’s drawing app, PENUP, just got an update with professional features like layers … Finally!

Surely if you draw with your mobile or your tablet, and you have had the opportunity to try one of the latest Samsung Galaxy Note or Galaxy Tab, you will know that one of the star applications of the South Korean giant is PENUP, a development that is halfway between a drawing app and a social network, and that is designed to delight the most artists of the galaxy.

In fact, it is that we will not only have templates to entertain us or our children coloring with a stylus directly on the screen, but we can also learn to draw from scratch with your ‘Live Drawing’ or paint on the background of a photo that we have taken, and even complete user community challenges with a very attractive social component … PENUP is a powerful app!

And it certainly seems that Samsung has realized that add value to your One UI experience starts with apps like PENUP, born to enhance the S-Pen but available now for free for any device on Google Play, as long as we have a mobile with Android 6.0 or higher.

In addition, as anticipated from Android Police, from Samsung they have published a new and long-awaited version of PENUP, with improvements as important as a improved drawing interface with support for layers and an easier gallery to use to find pictures to color.

In general terms, the truth is that the new version of PENUP does not differ too much in aesthetics, but it has contributed professional cut enhancements as mentioned following the suggestion from a surprisingly very active user community in an app that until not long ago was exclusive to Samsung’s Galaxy Note family.

The best part is that accessing the new layer tool is as easy as press the icon in the lower navigation bar, raising the level greatly so that the most artists can develop their creations, which they can then share directly in the application. What’s more, layers can be rearranged, locked and even hidden at the push of a button.

As we mentioned, a new tab dedicated to the ‘Coloring’ function in the main menu, which now even offers adult book pages with which we can entertain not only the smallest of the house.

Will also easier to navigate this sketch gallery available to paint, with new options at the top including the most recent, the most popular and also these books that we indicated.

If you had not tried it and you like to draw, It’s already taking time to download PENUP, whether or not you have a Galaxy Note. Anyway, its use with the Samsung S-Pen is perhaps the most recommended and pleasant experience… Here is a link!

