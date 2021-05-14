Do you doubt your vaccination? Ask Armando Vaccuno

When and where can I get vaccinated against Covid-19? What to do before and after the vaccine ?, are some of the questions that “Dr. Armando Vaccuno“, A chatbot from the Ministry of Health, is ready to respond.

In addition, the assistant can make appointment reminders and basic coronavirus prevention measures.

“It is a new element of communication of the Ministry of Health with society,” said the head of Health Promotion of Mexico, Ricardo Cortés Alcalá, at the press conference of the technical report of the disease in which the new tool.

In addition, he said that this virtual assistant joins a call center on vaccination against Covid-19, the Internet site vaccinacovid.gob.mx, and an email box, previously announced, as the platforms where it can be obtained information on vaccination in the country.

How to talk to Armando Vaccuno?

The official explained that it is enough to add the telephone number to “start chatting”, via the WhatsApp application, to request the information that each person requires regarding the vaccination process.

The number is 5617130557

Armando Vaccuno is the fifth animated character that the Mexican government uses and practically arrives shortly after a year of “Susana Distancia”, a heroine who helped fight the contagion by Covid-19.

At the end of March 2020, at the beginning of the pandemic in Mexico, the health authorities, through a play on words about the “healthy distance” that must exist between people to avoid infections, presented “Susana Distancia”.

Subsequently, at the beginning of July 2020, the Mexican Health portfolio resorted to the “Health Squad” with Refugio, Esperanza, Prudencia and Aurora, female characters who helped understand the operation of the epidemiological risk traffic light and the basic rules and prevention and hygiene in the “new normal”.

The advancement of vaccination in Mexico

As of Thursday, May 13, 21.9 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Mexico.

According to official data, the country accumulates so far 219,901 deaths and 2.3 million infections from coronavirus. (EFE)