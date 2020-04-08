The objective is to answer citizens’ questions, through an automatic system and with natural language, in the most efficient way possible and managed by the Government. Given the penetration of WhatsApp in smartphones in Spain, this system is the most viable one developed under the protection of the Ministry of Health and promoted by the Secretary of State for Digitization and Artificial Intelligence, attached to the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation. An attempt, they explain, to have technological and trustworthy tools for citizens to fight conornavirus.

With the Hispabot-Covid19 conversational assistant, the Government of Spain opens a consultation channel with “official, accurate and updated information”, guaranteeing the accessibility of questions to different groups through WhatsApp. What do you ask? According to the official statement, said bot will be able to answer the most common and widespread doubts in the group 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Operation through WhatsApp has been tested with 200 frequently asked questions, identified as the most in demand these days, formulated in 1,000 different ways. These are related to the symptoms of the disease, prevention measures to take into account, information to prevent and protect yourself, updated infection and victim data, and contact information for the different Autonomous Communities.

To access the question system, just save the number +34 600 802 802 and open it in from WhatsApp contacts. With a simple “hello”, the bot will already explain what data it can provide you.

This mechanism, they point out, is part of the entire assistance network developed by the Government in recent weeks, together with the web and the self-diagnosis and symptom control application, inherited from the Community of Madrid. Only available in six autonomous communities this tool has been, in fact, the one that has generated more doubts among users and those who advocate for digital freedom. The idea that, through geolocation of the app, the Government could have precise data on each of the citizens – in addition to their movements, even after the end of the pandemic – is still very much in force. Others, for their part, doubt the effectiveness of it given its laxity and its non-mandatory use by citizens.

👇 More in Explica.co