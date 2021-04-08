Do you defend Enrique Guzmán? Today he exposes Frida Sofía

Do you defend Enrique Guzmán ?, Today exposes Frida Sofía | Reform

Did you defend Enrique Guzmán? For the Hoy program it rains over wet, the morning star of Televisa decided to make an analysis on the statements of the daughter of Alejandra Guzman, the model Frida sofia, after she claimed that her grandfather had misbehaved with her since she was a child.

The program hosted by Andrea Legarreta, Galilea Montijo, Raúl Araiza and others received a lot of criticism after they held an analysis table for Frida Sofía, since some viewers claim that they defended Enrique Guzmán, when the victim was his granddaughter.

Paul Stanley and Andrea Escalona sat at Hoy’s table with two specialists, the psychologist Estela Durán and the body language specialist Miriam Cervantes. The goal of doing this was to analyze the various statements that the 29-year-old has made about her grandfather on different dates.

Estela Durán shared that she always believes in the first place who is making a point of this type and then continues with the context. The specialist analyzed various interviews with Frida Sofía and pointed out that they are full of contradictions in terms of what she says and the feelings she expresses about her grandfather.

According to the psychologist, the singer could also have a psychiatric disorder called borderline personality disorder and one of the characteristics of this disease would be mythomania (lying). For her part, Hoy host Andrea Escalona pointed out that when she interviewed her, she noticed a lot of affection and effusiveness from Frida Sofía, which is why her statements surprised her.

The expert in corporate language also took the floor and assured that the granddaughter of Silvia Pinal he handles completely extreme and opposite poles in his expressions, which shows a psychiatric disorder, falling into the same conclusion.

These comments were harshly criticized on social networks, since Internet users say that when they say that Frida Sofía has a mental disorder, the only thing they are looking for is that Enrique Guzman, your grandfather, is not harmed by the statements of the young woman and that these are dismissed.

Given the strength of the issue, Galilea Montijo was completely neutral and pointed out that the Hoy Program exposes the two parts so that the viewer has his own conclusion and she would not issue one in this regard.

Alejandra Guzmán’s daughter caused a huge stir after she gave an interview to Gustavo Adolfo Infante in which she pointed out that her grandfather had misconducted with her since she was five years old, the young woman stressed that it was something so sick because she even got to ” feel rich “. This was not the only strong statement she gave, as she also shared that her first time was with her mother’s boyfriend and completely forced, something she will not be able to forget.

Enrique Guzmán came out to show his face after what was said by his granddaughter and the singer flatly denied everything said by Frida Sofía; In addition to indicating that the famous requires help for their behavior. According to Hoy’s specialists, Frida should receive medication for the disorder that they say she suffers from.

Recently, Frida Sofía and Alejandra Guzmán made headlines after their forced reconciliation. It seemed that everything would be fine between the two stars; however, a statement by La Guzman ended with all harmony as they claimed they took the singer by surprise to force a reconciliation with her daughter.

After this statement, the young woman was quite upset and apparently the reconciliation ended up further distancing Frida and her mother. Will they finally make the passes?