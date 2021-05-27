Do you criticize Galilea Montijo? Filter prevented seeing makeup

Do you criticize Galilea Montijo? Filter prevented from seeing makeup | Instagram

The presenter Galilea Montijo, shared a new video in which he appears in the middle of his beautification process, however, it had some unexpected reactions from fans.

Galilea Montijo, is one of the most acclaimed faces of the morning show and who always stands out for looking very well produced, on this occasion, a video shows the expert hands guilty of the transformation of the “Today’s driver“which generated some comments.

The “tapatia” has one of the best expert hands, Alfonso Whaitsman, who is in charge of making it look very beautiful and it was in a recent publication where the stylist of the stars appears giving the last touches to the makeup that “Mexican presenter“he wore on that occasion.

However, the comments would not be lacking in the middle of the publication where “Gali” appears very still while Whaitsman puts the final touches on her beauty look.

In the recording, the famous makeup artist appears polishing the last details to the face and arrangement of the collaborator of the Las Estrellas program, Martha Galilea Montijo Torres.

The comments and reactions were immediate after messages were read in some of them asking the host of “Las Estrellas bailan en Hoy” to reduce her filters in order to appreciate the work of the makeup artist.

Wow I loved the makeup but I would have liked it without filters to really see the colors

However, it would not be the only one, since another of the users commented

You can’t really tell which tones are with so much filter, it seems that it no longer has a mouth a little less pls

The 47-year-old celebrity, Montijo Torres, who maintains a very close friendship with the famous artist and great celebrity in the makeup industry, shared the musicalized video on his Instagram account.

#Repost @waithsman Third call of the day @galileamontijo I love you //// I masssschhhh my amichtarrararrarararara … It was read in the message with which the “entertainer” accompanied the publication.

Through the clip you can see part of the process that the remembered presenter of “Vida Tv” and “Pequeños Gigantes” stars to look beautiful and catch all eyes.

With a dramatic make-up, the expert mainly highlighted the eyes of “La Montijo” to whom he gave a greater expression, defining them with large eyebrows that he combed upwards.

The “former television actress” appears very calm while her great friend finishes her work with herself, who also shows part of all the clothing such as her loose hair marked by soft waves, an outfit in black and small silver chains.

Who is Alfonso Whaitsman?

With more than 25 years in the beauty industry, Alfonso Whaitsman is a makeup artist who has seen the change and growth of the industry in the boom that have emerged on television, series, YouTube, social networks and even in politics .

He left Guadalajara with nothing more than his makeup kit and the desire to conquer all of Mexico, he is one of the favorites to which the consecrated figure of the show entrusts his personal grooming, as well as a whole team and experts in personal image.

Likewise, the “model” and colleague of Andrea Legarreta, Arath de la Torre, Andrea Escalona, ​​Raúl Araiza, Paul Stanley and Marisol González, is not the only one who can speak of the talent of this great artist as other leading entertainment figures they can corroborate his great trajectory.

Whaitsman conquered one of his great dreams, which was to be able to transform celebrities and notable figures in the medium, so without hesitation he directed his steps to the Televisa forums when he just arrived in Mexico City.