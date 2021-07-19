Do you ban shorts to Prince George? son of William and Kate

Are shorts banned for Prince George? son of William and Kate | AP

The prince george, is the first-born of the marriage formed by Prince William and Kate middletonAt his young age, he must already begin to follow the royal protocols imposed on him, Princess Charlotte’s older brother and Louis will never wear shorts again!

They are just children! Although for royal protocols, and the highest British authority, “Queen Isabel“, the age at which they begin to follow them does not matter much, and it will be the first son of the Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton, who will have to adjust to this and many other rules, such as forgetting the use of shorts in their wardrobe , Incredible but true!

It is the new rule that has been imposed for the eldest of the grandchildren of the Prince Charles of Wales, the son of “duke of cambridge“barely seven years old and who still needs a lot of comfortable clothes to play and run when allowed.

The great-grandson of Queen Elizabeth, and Duke Philippe of Edinburgh (f! Nated 2021), George of Cambridge, is the third in the line of succession to the British throne followed by his grandfather, Charles of Wales who occupies the first place and his father, Prince William, the second.

Your next birthday marks a before and after

The main radical reason that George Alexander Louis, (Jorge Alejandro Luis) Prince George, is about to turn 8 years old, was in his two most recent comebacks in which he was caught wearing a suit and tie.

Although the “prince”, who like his father and grandfather, holds the title of “His Royal Highness”, still seems to be very small, the truth is that new changes will arrive on his next anniversary.

The first was to wear the same formal outfit as his father, William Arthur Philip Louis (Guillermo Arturo Felipe Luis), during recent Euro 2020 tournaments.

In addition, one of the royal labels indicates that no member of royalty should wear shorts after the age of 8. Which is why the days of shorts and socks are over for the little royal.

Would Prince George reject his new style?

I thought he looked very elegant and regal … He must have felt very cool and more like an adult with his new jacket and tie matching his father’s suit, which was also very cute,

French designer Sophie Mirman is the founder and creative director of London’s popular children’s clothing store, Trotters.

She has been in charge of dressing him on various occasions, and points out that although he is apparently still like a child, “he has grown up very fast.”

Now he looks more like a young man than a boy … His style has not changed, but it has evolved in the way that one would assume it would, remember for a moment the young princes William and Harry, they would have used at the time. of Princess Diana.

However, although apparently, Jorge Alejandro Luis, Prince George, would have no objection to looking more like his father from now on, the designer did not stop speaking for his parents, the Dukes of “Cambridge”.

This in the midst of a series of criticisms that were not lacking towards the royal couple and whom Sophie Mirman supported, they are always very successful in their choices.