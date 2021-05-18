Do you always lose your keys? This smart fingerprint lock costs less than ever at Amazon

The key to open the door at your fingertips (Photo: Amazon).

Installing high-tech security systems in your home is something you will never regret, but you may regret having overpaid. Smart locks can be expensive, plus many hide monthly service maintenance fees. If you want to avoid unexpected expenses, Amazon brings you an incredible offer.

The eufy Security Smart Touch Smart Entry Door Lock uses your fingerprint to unlock the door in one second. There are no extra fees after you buy it and Amazon has it on sale for a limited time for just $ 155 (you save $ 45!).

Buy it: Anker eufy smart lock, $ 155 by entering the coupon on the page (previously $ 200), amazon.com

Very smart (Photo: Amazon).

Anker’s eufy smart entry door lock recognizes your fingerprint in just three seconds, so you don’t have to rummage through your purse for your keys. You don’t even have to remember a password, or worry about whether someone knows it. The company behind this brand takes security very seriously: you can save your fingerprint locally instead of in the cloud, so that your identity is kept safe and private.

It is possible that when you enter the house loaded with groceries or with a rebellious dog, you forget to close the door. This incredibly efficient device will help you: the built-in sensor detects if the door is closed and automatically locks it.

It works with your fingerprint, but it can also be unlocked via bluetooth with the eufy Security app or by using the electronic keyboard to create a password that you can delete when you no longer need it; which is an excellent option for guests. And don’t worry about the climate where you live, because this device will be up to the challenge: it supports a temperature range of -5 ° C to +70 ° C!

Get rid of your keys! Open the door with your fingerprint or your smartphone (Photo: Amazon).

Amazon shoppers have welcomed Anker’s eufy Smart Front Door Lock and given it a 4.5 star rating out of 5.

“The installation was easy. It is not much different than installing a normal lock – you just have to connect the cable from one end of the unit to the other, ”wrote one user.

“I have used braces for many years, practically since I was a child. Keys are one of those things that have always been there. Having to rummage through my pocket for keys while kids wreak havoc, shopping bags, etc., makes opening the door an odyssey, “wrote another user who gave it a five-star rating.” Al use my fingerprint to open the door, my life is easier and the keys are now a thing of the past… Buy this lock and take the experience of opening and closing the door to another level ”.

