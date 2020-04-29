© SomosXbox

Project xCloud comes to Spain

Microsoft has already confirmed that starting next week (the first week of May) the preliminary version of Project xCloud will be released in Spain, after yesterday started in Germany, France and the Netherlands. The next step now is to become part of the users selected for this preliminary version. From here you can continue the steps to sign up for Project xCloud.

And now you ask yourselves, what more do you need? Well these are the requirements that you must meet to use Project xCloud at the moment.

Project xCloud requirements:

Have a Microsoft account and an Xbox gamertag. If you don’t have, you can create them here. A phone or tablet with Android 6.0 or higher and Bluetooth version 4.0. An Xbox One wireless controller with Bluetooth. Please refer to this technical support article if you are not sure if your Xbox controller has Bluetooth. Access to Wi-Fi or mobile data connection of 10 Mbps download. If you use Wi-Fi, we recommend a 5 Ghz connection.

To these requirements we have to add, of course, access by Microsoft. So we will have to pay attention to our emails next week in case we have been part of selected users to start using Project xCloud in this preliminary version. Otherwise, don’t worry, as more players who have selected access to the preliminary phase of Project xCloud will gradually be given access, until the service is finally launched for everyone.

And these are the games with which you can release this preliminary version of Project xCloud for the moment:

Project xCloud games

A Plague Tale: Innocence Age of Wonders: Planetfall ARK: Survival Evolved Absolver Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Batman: The Enemy Within – The Complete Season (Episodes 1-5) Battle Chasers: Nightwar Black Desert Online Bleeding Edge Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night Bomber Crew Borderlands 2 Borderlands: The Handsome Collection Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons Children of Morta Cities Skylines Conan Exiles Crackdown 3: Campaign Darksiders III DayZ Dead by Daylight Dead Island: Definitive Edition Descenders Destiny 2 Devil May Cry 5 DIRT Rally 2.0 Dragon Age Inquisition F1 2019 Farming Simulator 17 Felix The Reaper Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour For The King Forza Horizon 4 Forza Motorsport 7 FrostPunk Gears 5 Gears of War: Ultimate Edition GoNNER – BLÜEBERRY Edition Halo 5: Guardians Halo: The Master Chief Collection Halo Wars 2 Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice Hello Neighbor HITMAN Journey to the Savage Planet Just Cause 4 Killer Instinct Kingdom Come Deliverance Kingdom Two Crowns Los Si ms 4 Madden NFL 20 Mark of the Ninja: Remastered Moonlighter MotoGP 19 Mudrunner Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition Overcooked Portal Knights Puyo Puyo Champions RAD ReCore: Definitive Edition Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition Shadow Warrior 2 Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Sniper Elite 4 Soul Calibur VI Sea of ​​Thieves Sparklite State of Decay 2 Subnautica SUPERHOT Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition The Surge The Wolf Among Us Tekken 7 TERA The Bard’s Tale IV: Director’s Cut the Hunter: Call of the Wild Totally Accurate Battle Simulator Tracks – The Train Set Game Train Sim World 2020 Unravel Two Vampyr Warhammer: Vermintide 2 War Thunder Wasteland 2: Directors Cut West of Dead (BETA) World of Final Fantasy Maxima World of Tanks: Mercenaries World of Warships: Legends World War Z WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship Wreckfest WWE 2K20 Yakuza 0 Yoku’s Island Express



