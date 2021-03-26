Do women feel more pain than men? Science responds to a gender bias

The perception that women exaggerate their reactions to pain has little empirical foundation and is based on gender biases.

In the collective imagination, there is still the misconception that women exaggerate pain, despite the fact that sensitivity thresholds in humans they do not make gender distinctions. A new study published in The Journal of Pain debunks this belief, which seems take root in misconceptions with respect to gender, of little scientific foundation.

What is the pain threshold?

Photo: Getty Images

First of all, it should be understood that pain is experienced from the sensory and emotional point of view. This gives you a double nature in certain species, including humans: from the physical plane and from the sensory plane. For this reason, this experience was born as response to some type of injury, which can occur in either of the two planes.

According to the neurologist Montserrat Prado Rodríguez Barbero, from the General University Hospital of Ciudad Real, this is a subjective data. For this reason, each case must valued relative to each individual:

“This indicative is going to go off and it will put us on alert in different periods depending on the pain threshold that each one has. The pain threshold is defined as the minimum intensity from which a stimulus is considered painful ”.

In this field, the expert makes a fundamental distinction: “It should not be confused with pain tolerance what is the maximum pain intensity that we are able to bear ”.

At no point in his professional career, like any serious neurologist, has he ensured that the range of the pain threshold depends on the biological sex or the gender of each individual. On the contrary, they are influenced by the genetics, social and emotional factors.

What is the cause of this misconception?

Photo: Getty Images

The pain experience it is not unique to human beings. Rather, it is a shared characteristic in the animal kingdom, as a defensive response against dangerous situations. However, the gender roles imposed at birth assume two categorical parameters, affecting men and women equally:

That women exaggerate when expressing physical or emotional pain, because they are less strong than their male peers. That men cannot manifest any type of pain at all, since that corresponds to a gender with lower survival capacities and makes them look weak.

None of these assumptions culturally assigned it has no scientific basis. Rather, they correspond to Frameworks based on a macho filter which is focused on how we understand reality and relate to it.

These assumptions have led science to culturally biased lines of inquiry, which make this type of approaches falter and are brittle. Today, it is known that exaggeration is relative to each person, and does not have a gender bias.

