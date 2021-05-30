Do women fake orgasm?

Is there a female orgasm or does everyone fake it with their partner? According to statistics, 52.3% fake it. When they masturbate, it is actually that 75% of Eva’s daughters get their orgasms. That study seems exaggerated to me, but let’s talk about the process and the “king of the process”, which is the clitoris.

The boss is the clitoris. It has 8,000 nerve fibers, while the penis only has 4,000. We now know that it is not that small part that we believed until relatively recently. The latest research suggests that this tiny penis, which is the clitoris, has corpora cavernosa like that of a man and it also fills with blood and becomes erect. But what we see is only the tip of the iceberg.

The clitoris has three extensions that go down the lips of the vulva. They are also like the corpora cavernosa of the penis and become erect with excitement. This explains the great sensitivity of the introitus of the vagina. But there is more: behind the clitoris there is another “arm” with the same characteristics.

This is only physical part, but if you want to be a good lover, I have something to tell you: women do like sex and they do have orgasms, although it is true that some crazy women fake it. But, be careful, we have a series of priorities before reaching orgasm. So if men don’t comply, they won’t have fireworks sex:

The woman is addicted to romance, the man is addicted to sex. If you want to dance horizontal reggaeton at night, treat your wife like a queen, start the seduction from the moment she gets up, call her and tell her what you will do that night. Anyway, heat up the iron before ironing and don’t forget to say “I love you” or bring a rose. It will fall at your feet. The most important thing for a woman to feel sexual desire is intimacy. May she be herself by being with you, may that relationship be full of relational justice, commitment, trust, and be your best friend. The woman needs a lover with a “slow hand” that begins with the head, the ears, the neck, the back. As the song says, “slowly”. And never forget to make a stop below the navel and, better yet, go down to the well. A man who does not go down to the well, is exposed to someone else drinking the water. The woman hates monotony when making love. A predictable lover (that is, she knows by heart what she will do and in what order) is “ugly for the photo and worse for the video.”

If you do this and work on a meaningful relationship, where what happens vertically during the day defines what will happen horizontally at night, everything will be fine.

