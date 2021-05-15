Do we talk about sex when we go to the gynecological visit?

In most visits to gynecology offices there is no talk about sex life. This fact has its origin in a barrier seriesboth institutional and personal, affecting the structure of the health system, the health professional and patients.

We must remember that patients who visit gynecology consultations have a increased risk of having your sex life affected compared to women in the general population. This happens both by the pathology itself (gynecological or obstetric) and by some treatments that are indicated to treat these pathologies (surgery, pharmacological treatments, chemotherapy, radiotherapy …).

Between the main barriers with which patients come across when starting a conversation about this matter with their gynecology professional, we find the following:

Afraid the doctor to think it is a trivial matter. no treatment available for your sexual problem Inability to consider during the medical visit the impact on a sexual level that she will have the condition for which she is being treated.Shame.False beliefs or myths regarding sexuality.

However, despite these obstacles, most patients wish they could discuss, in the gynecological consultation, sexual problems that arise in your life.

In fact, according to a qualitative study conducted in middle-aged women, female patients considered important not only a physical but also an emotional evaluation about his sexual pathology. It also highlights the preference of women for receiving behavioral treatments, in addition to pharmacological treatments, to obtain a more comprehensive approach.

Gynecologists also don’t ask their patients about sex



The other side of the coin is infrequent sexual life assessment by gynecologists. The latter is probably due to some barriers that affect both the professional and the health system. Among them, we find:

Lack of training.Low confidence in the medical history and in prevention.Fear of embarrassment to the patient.Professional discomfort regarding sexuality.Patient characteristics, such as age, ethnicity, sexual orientation, having or not having a partner, health prognosis.Pathology-based care model.Reluctance to address sexual health by doctors.Lack of time.Lack of health resources at the Public Health level Consultations designed regardless of privacy of patients.

In an American study, it was reported that 63% of obstetricians and gynecologists refer routinely assess sexual activity of your patients.

Nevertheless, only 40% assesses sexuality and ask about the existence of sexual problems. The percentage of professionals who ask about sexual satisfaction (28.5%), sexual orientation or identity (27.7%) or the pleasure experienced by this practice (13.8%) is still lower.

The gynecologists most likely to assess women’s sexuality are those with a specific training in clinical sexology, without differences in relation to the years of experience or the gender of the professional.

Furthermore, another Swiss study states that only 7.9% of gynecologists ask regularly for alterations in sexual life to your patients.

The assessment of female sexual problems is attended more frequently in certain gynecological consultations, such as care for menopause (88%) or postpartum (70%), according to this research.

Figure 1. Consequences of not talking about sex in the gynecological consultation, where the crossed out arrows represent the places where we can act to change the problem. Thus, the double arrow indicates that by not acting the problem is magnified and a new cycle begins where the difficulties of managing patients increase.Camil Andreu Castelo-Branco.

Pathologies with negative consequences in sexual activity

As we said at the beginning of the text, include in gynecology consultations all matters related to sex is fundamental, given that many pathologies and their corresponding treatments have negative consequences in the sexual life of women.

For example, the urinary incontinence (UI) may cause sexual inactivity or decrease in usual sexual frequency. It can also cause disturbances of sexual function in at least 1 in 4 women with this symptom. Women with UI during sexual activity are more affected.

On the other hand, between 20 and 50% of women with symptomatic genital prolapse will be sexually inactive due to this condition. In addition, of the sexually active, among the 15-20% will experience pain with intercourse and up to a 30% will have female sexual dysfunction.

Likewise, practically 50% of patients with endometriosis report impaired sexual function. They mainly feel pain with intercourse but it can also affect other domains of sexuality and the relationship.

For their part, patients with Turner syndrome (a genetic disorder that affects the development of girls) report less sexual activity (when compared with women of similar ages) and show less satisfaction with sexual arousal.

How to talk about sex in the gynecological consultation



For this reason, it is especially important break all barriers previously mentioned and assess sexual health in routine gynecological practice and, in general, in any medical consultation.

To achieve this goal we must be proactive, overcome barriers, open the door to sexual health care and listening to the patient. It is important to make it clear that it is a topic that can be discussed in the consultation to avoid the sequence shown in Figure 1.

As a starting technique, a conversation with the patient can be established from questions that normalize the presence of sexual symptoms in the framework of the health care that is being carried out. For example: “Urinary incontinence and pelvic floor pathology are often associated with other symptoms, such as impaired sexual function. Would you say that you have a problem in this regard?” or “Women who have menopause often report genital dryness and discomfort, does it happen to you?” It is important to start the conversation about sexual health regardless of the time of the physical examination, always with the patient dressed.

We must also specify the main symptom by asking questions like “What’s wrong with him?” (Better if the patient describes it in her words), “Since when? In what situations? How does the problem affect your life? What do you attribute your problem to?”

Gynecologists, as well as different health professionals, have a golden opportunity for patients to reflect on the different aspects of their sexuality and quality of life. So that it is essential to insist on sex education of our patients and promote positive sexuality focused on pleasure.

Sònia Anglès Acedo, gynecologist and clinical sexologist, and Camil Andreu Castelo-Branco Flores, professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology, director of the Department of Surgery and EMQ and of the Master of Clinical Sexology at the University of Barcelona.

This article was originally published on The Conversation. Read the original.