Do we take advantage of the Acerinox falls to enter?

When there is an accelerated placement of shares by a member of the hard core of shareholders of a company, it is logical to think that it is done with a certain discount price that makes it attractive with respect to the closing price of the previous session.

And it is also normal therefore that the next day the action opens with a bearish gap that brings you directly closer to the price of this accelerated placement of shares, which in the case that concerns us today from Acerinox is 10.20 euros, 5.7% less than the closing price of yesterday.

However, what is no longer so normal is that after the opening in that area, the share price continues to fall as Acerinox has done until marking intraday lows a few minutes later at 9.782 euros to then immediately rebound again, thus causing a precautionary suspension due to excess volatility.

It is as if the market sell orders at Acerinox were arriving late at the Madrid Stock Exchange. In fact, the resumption of hiring has once again been with a bearish gap, although no new lows have been set anymore and since then the share price has been recovering positions little by little until it once again reaches the placement price of 7.9% of the capital, where it seems that it will remain stable for the rest of the session.

However, we can take advantage of none of this since they are things that have already happened. To know what may come in the future we have to take a look at the following graph.

Evolution of the share price of Acerinox Eduardo Bolinches

In it we can see that pattern of increasing lows started at fiend of October last year andto it was broken on a closing basis, although it is true that in intraday format it was not yet broken since last June 1 we had a contract price of 10.78 euros.

However, we can also see how throughout this week we have been dragging important corrections that have led him to make last Wednesday the first close below the medium-term moving average since this upward reaction began at the end of last October, in addition to being confirmed in yesterday’s session with a resounding new low. And today we find that huge bearish opening gap of more than 5%.

Hereinafter we must look at the minimums that we have seen in today’s session. These are slightly above the minimum of March 24 at 9,684 euros.

This level now becomes the key level in the short term. If the market really wants to resume the pattern of rising highs and lows, we cannot afford to see prices below that level. Moreover, in the coming sessions, beyond the uncertainty that today’s session may generate with quadruple expirations of options and futures, the bearish opening gap of today’s session should be closed.

We also have another level llightly above 10 euros, specifically 10.07, which can warn us that things are not working properly.

So that, the logical thing is to think that today nyou We remain quite stable around 10.20 euros and any closing price above that level should be taken positively as the beginning of this scenario of progressive closing of the bearish opening gap opened in today’s session.