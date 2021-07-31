Do we risk more when we are stressed?

Shutterstock / connel ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/canhF1_xtZSg09rcm09VIQ–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTY0MS4zMzMzMzMzMzMzMzM0/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/.OfFtH6tS3wyRB1sZP.BFw–~B/aD05NjI7dz0xNDQwO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/es/the_conversation_espa_a/f8af3668f40040341422a89beb27a6d2″ data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/canhF1_xtZSg09rcm09VIQ–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTY0MS4zMzMzMzMzMzMzMzM0/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/.OfFtH6tS3wyRB1sZP.BFw–~B/aD05NjI7dz0xNDQwO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/es/the_conversation_espa_a/f8af3668f40040341422a89beb27a6d2″/>

Stress is a coordinated biological process in the body that activates systems and mechanisms. Its objective? React to a stimulus perceived as potentially threatening. In fact, it is set in motion when the well-being, global health or survival of an individual of the species is threatened.

The permanent need to make decisions

Decision making is the cognitive processing that a person performs to choose between several alternatives at a given moment.

In our day to day, we continually make decisions. Even when we think about the clothes we are going to wear or what we are going to eat.

In order to choose, we must evaluate the alternatives and consider which of them meets our expectations, goals or interests. Thus, in addition to selecting the correct option, it is essential to assess the appropriateness of the decision in relation to the specific situation.

The relationship between stress and decision making exists, but it is not clear

It seems that both stress and decision making are processes of evaluation, selection and execution of the most appropriate response. Hence, it is not surprising that stress can influence the decision-making process.

Currently and by the nature of our existence, psychological or psychosocial stressors are those that stress human beings in a powerful and frequent way.

There is scientific evidence that supports that psychological stress affects decision making. However, the results are not clear due to the modulation exerted by variables such as chronicity of the stressor, sex or age.

No positive effects of stress on decision making are observed

While acute psychological stress either has no or harmful effects, chronic psychological stress impairs decision-making. This can take the form of taking risks, reducing the perception of risk or choosing the most disadvantageous option.

In the case of acute, punctual stress, the negative effects have been justified in two possible ways. On the one hand, due to the need for immediate reward, which means that better options are not being considered. On the other, due to the fact of losing sight of the reward, which distances the person from it. In both cases, decision-making would suffer.

In relation to chronic stress, the deteriorating effect could be associated with the establishment of less flexible behaviors. This would be related to an acquired bias in the assessment of the situation. Thus, the person would tend to evaluate the environment in a more negative way, increasing the probability of making harmful decisions to explore new alternatives.

Women and the effects of psychological stress on decision-making

Men, regardless of whether they are under stress or not, are more prone to making risky decisions. Women are known to take fewer risks, probably due to their greater rejection of ambiguity in some contexts.

However, under stress, it seems that women are the ones who take the most risks. Thus, it is possible that they analyze the stressful situation to a greater extent, being more aware of their physical and mental states. This could imply a certain load at the cognitive level and negatively impact decision-making.

Stressed teens make riskier decisions

Among adolescents, individuals subjected to chronic or acute stress perceive fewer risks and make riskier decisions than those not stressed. Just the opposite occurs in the adult group: stressed subjects perceive more risk, also assuming fewer disadvantageous risks and more risks in advantageous situations than non-stressed subjects.

It seems that at younger ages psychological stress generates an impulsiveness that interferes in the decision-making process. Over the years, people are able to see the situation with more perspective and rationality, deciding in a more adaptive way.

The importance of further research

More research is needed to understand the mediating role of variables internal and external to the person in the effects of psychological stress on decision making. Greater clarity on the subject will have important implications for the world of work, as well as for social and family relationships, given the importance of decision-making in these vital areas.

Thus, for example, understanding what is the influence of psychological stress increases the knowledge of how a person will react and how they will make decisions in emergency situations. This is really valuable, considering the crisis situation generated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

A better understanding of these types of situations can be the basis for developing clinical, neuropsychological, educational and even economic programs that help make better decisions in the different areas of a person’s life. And thus achieve a holistic improvement of health and the use of the various available resources.

