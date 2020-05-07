It has been more than a month since the quarantine began and we have lived through different stages: going from complete uncertainty to security that it was not the time to stay without doing anything because this crisis, as we have already realized, will not last Little time.

After a moment of insecurity that we felt at the beginning, we are now focusing on understanding how consumer behaviors are changing and what they expect from companies in the future.

We are rewriting the scripts, just as it is done in the world of cinema or videogames, where the breaking element, called reboot, is often used to partially change events, contexts, chronology, proposing a known story , but with some new and attractive features.

Just as in the narrative, “change” is the key word. Change and adapt the layout of your own store, the way of receiving certain services, the way of making purchases and deliveries. Change the way of communicating, of using POP material, investments in events or activities at the points of sale that, in all likelihood, will not be able to be carried out for a long time since the fear they will have to take into account the consumers. A stage guided by creativity will begin, in charge of redesigning and simplifying many processes, including those that took time to take off, such as online shopping; and new ways to communicate, engage and accompany the consumer during their relationship with brands will also be sought.

This is the context in which loyalty needs a reboot

The concept of loyalty has been misused for many years, as considered static and linked to the idea of ​​accumulating points to win prizes. Loyalty does not mean knowing the consumer only from a consumption point of view, but rather building an ecosystem of stimuli and value actions to develop a two-way relationship. We are talking about gamification, content exploration, crowdsourcing, sharing VS buying and behaviors with a communicative impact, not just commercial.

Companies that have built this type of relationship or are building it will have a database on consumer behavior that will be real asset data driven useful to different areas of the company such as R&D and CRM.

Today, it is necessary for brands to offer consumers engagement and relationship-building channels based on educational and entertainment content, which give continuous benefits and personalized interaction flows. Brands have to approach customers to capture new opportunities, intercepting useful information to design the new loyalty paradigms

The aggregated data, collected in March through the promotional and loyalty activities we have developed, indicate that this is not the time to stand idly by. The level of attention of consumers is high, with an increase of 20% in the browsing sessions of web pages or app, the open rate has grown by 30% and the click-through rate has risen more than 60%. Right now, consumers are predisposed to listen, even though their buying process has slowed down.

It is the moment to take advantage of the databases to know and understand the expectations of consumers, to foresee and rewrite the new models of relationship and consumption, thus responding to the real needs of people. It is time for a Loyalty Reboot … and if the contexts of superhero cinematography can be rewritten, despite the fact that the story does not change, a new context is also possible for the world of loyalty.

