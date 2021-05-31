Do we follow the retail breadcrumbs? This is where they invest after their last scare

Without having tall towers, raging dragons, beleaguered princesses or knights in shining armor, the market can seem like a fairy tale to more than one. In this case, we are interested in that of Hansel and Grettel and, specifically, the breadcrumbs that, as those children did in the grim story of the Brothers Grimm, now retail investors leave.

Data, like cotton, is not misleading. According JP Morgan, retailers enjoyed a special role in the stock market from December 2020 (with a share of 28%, historical highs) until February of this year.

After their recent scare, which lasted from March to early May, retailers have returned to the fray and, according to data from Goldman sachs, the securities with a higher volume of retail trading accumulate an average rise of 5% since last May 12.

The clearest example is AMC Entertainment, proof that WallStreetBets, subforum of Reddit, He is not dead. The company has shot up to 47% this Thursday and accumulates a 1,200% rally since last January. This week alone, it has made the bears lose $ 1.3 billion, according to data from S3 Partners.

WHAT US RETAILERS ARE BUYING

Beyond AMC, and following in the top 5 of US stocks with a higher volume of retail trading, we find Workhorse Group, which takes 35% of the attention and has responded with a rise of 2% in the last week.

Below are Fuelcell Energy (27% of total volume and an increase of 11% in the week), Lumen Tech (20% of trading volume and falls of 2%) and Kinder Morgan (19% of the volume accompanied by a slight fall of 1%). The list, which we attach below, goes on and includes other names such as Tilray, Xerox, Under Armor, Ford, General Electric Y Take–Two.

What do retailers invest in? Source: Goldman Sachs.

The crumbs also reach the options market. Here, Goldman Sachs data points to the top five stocks these retailers trade the most for the future: EOG Resources, CarMax, Schulumberger NV, Fuelcell Energy Y Truist End.