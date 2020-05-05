Related news

Repsol has presented its results for the first quarter of this year with a profit of 447 million euros despite the corrections in the price of oil. This is 27.7% lower than the same quarter last year, but in view of the opening gap it left in today’s session, investors seem to have liked it.

However, today’s increases are mitigated by the fall suffered in yesterday’s session and that led to 7,666 euros after losing 7.79 percent. That is why we can really say that we are the same.

It depends on the years that you have been in the bag and you will know the important thing is not in the opening price of a share but rather in the closing and especially if it has had a high contracting volume or not. So this is the main key to take note of in yesterday’s session.

High volume

Yesterday’s volume was high exceeding the average of the last two weeks and the correction more than evidently bearish. So in today’s session it is not only necessary to maintain the current neutralization of the negative movement in prices, but also you have to do it with volume. At the very least you should see no less than 9,790,931 shares traded.

But if we go into the analysis of his graph, we can see that we are now fighting for the medium-term rolling measure which is at 8.29 euros. If this moving average were not there, it could be bought already waiting for a quick test at the level of the Fibonacci 38.2 at 8,613 euros, but the presence of the average makes it worth waiting to buy or, failing that, only make a partial purchase, waiting to pyramid later if that Fibonacci level breaks down.

Evolution of Repsol’s shares





Eduardo Bolinches

Also, the algorithm system also tells me that it has resistance at 8,201 euros and then at 8,351 so it seems prudent to wait as it is still for sale.

In conclusion, better wait to see what today’s session is like before making any decisions.

.