The pandemic has turned surface disinfection into a new business niche for gadgets like UVC (Ultraviolet C) lamps.

However, not even their producers recommend them as unique instruments, but complementary to inactivate viruses such as SARS-CoV-2.

It happens that these devices emit UVC light that kills all the viruses that it reaches to touch on the surfaces, but nothing else; any area that has not been touched by light is simply not disinfected.

It is very common that at home there are multiple objects and furniture that cover walls, tables and corners, which is why it is practically impossible for all surfaces to have been touched and, therefore, disinfected by light.

This according to Jorge Avila, director for the professional channel of Signify Mexico, a manufacturer of UVC lamps. He, in an interview for Tec Review, talks about these products from the user point of view, since he has two of them at home.

Do UV lamps serve to disinfect due to Covid-19?

Ávila uses one of these tubular lamps, about the size of a jug of water, to disinfect the products he buys at the supermarket.

“I have to do two sessions because what is down on the table is not disinfected. For example, first I put a cheese with the label facing up and when the first cycle is over, I turn it over and put it with the label facing down. In that process it took me an hour: 30 minutes on each side ”, says this manager.

Ávila says that in her house there is also another lamp, which her children take turns to disinfect their respective rooms every two days.

“There are five of us in my family and then there is my mother-in-law. It becomes a routine to disinfect with the lamps, as well as putting a mask or alcohol gel on your hands, ”he says.

This routine is supplementary; that is, it does not replace traditional cleaning with soap and water, as effective as ultraviolet C light to eradicate bacteria and viruses, according to Ávila.

“We always say in the company that cleanliness is essential: soap and water come first. Our offer is a complement so that you can have more peace of mind that the environment is clean. The point is that with UVC light there could always be a space where light does not affect, so it is a complement and not the only solution ”.

UV radiation is classified as A, B and C. The first has cosmetic uses, for example in tanning beds; the second is used for moderate disinfection, it does not deactivate the Covid-19 virus; while the third, known as UVC light, is that of Signify lamps, effective against all types of bacteria and viruses, including the current pandemic.

These lamps, with a cost of 3,870 pesos, have occupancy sensors, in such a way that they only work when no one is in the room and are automatically deactivated if someone suddenly enters. This is because UVC light is harmful if it comes into contact with the skin or eyes.

This is confirmed by Ana Lorena Gutiérrez Escolano, research professor at the Center for Research and Advanced Studies (Cinvestav), in Mexico City. She also uses UVC light, but not for her home, but for a work area of ​​the virology laboratory where she works.

“In the laboratory when we work in the flow hood cultivating cells to grow study viruses, we have the UVC light there, but we turn it on when we finish. This is when there are no individuals there working ”.

However, Gutiérrez Escolano asserts that, since UVC light is invisible, there have been occasions when the laboratory has forgotten to turn it off in due time, which has led to some mishaps.

“Yes we have had a couple of accidents with the boys who have worked with the UVC light that has been left on. They have had some minor damage ”.

The way a virologist disinfects her home

At home, on the other hand, this scientist does not use UVC lamps for disinfection, but traditional methods (in addition to soap and water) that she makes known to all readers of Tec Review.

“When I entered my house he disinfected my shoe soles on a bleach mat. I clean things in the supermarket with a cloth with diluted chlorine, with which I also clean all surfaces, this may be exaggerated, but it gives me peace of mind and that is why I do it ”.

He also says that he has spoken with virologists, his colleagues, who do not disinfect the products of the supermarket or clean the soles of their shoes before entering the house, because they know that the possibility of contagion is minimal for bringing contaminated objects into the home, since it has been seen that the transmission route of SARS-CoV-2 is rather area, through droplets of saliva that float in the air, especially when there is an infected person nearby who coughs or sneezes.

This knowledge she also has; However, she prefers to exaggerate precautions in an effort to take care of herself and also to take care of her beloved family consisting of her husband and two children with whom she lives at home.