When going to bed, many times, no matter how tired we are, it is impossible for us to fall asleep.

What may be happening is that our body is loaded with negative energies that make our rest unpleasant.

According to the Indian sage Sadh GuruThere are some things we can do to prepare ourselves to go to bed and, when we wake up, have a restful sleep and energy to face a new day.

Among other things Sadh Guru recommends:

Take a cold bath just before bed. If you live in a very cold area, you can choose warm water, but try not to be hot. As our body is almost completely composed of water, cleaning it from the outside will carry negative energies that we could have collected during the day.

Burn bad energy with an oil lamp. Put an oil lamp somewhere in your room. You will see how before you go to bed, the room will feel lighter.

Avoid sleeping with your head towards the poles of the earth. If you are in the north, avoid orienting your head towards that cardinal point, and if you are in the south, it is the same. The attraction of these energetic earth poles increases blood flow to the head, and you could cause brain damage while you sleep.

Avoid setting alarms with loud, sudden sounds. If you need an alarm to wake up, make sure it is a pleasant sound. How you wake up will determine your day.

Try to eat three or four hours before sleeping. Also, drink a little water just before bed. In a short time you will see the difference and your body will thank you.