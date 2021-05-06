do this before it’s too late

There is less than a month before Google Photos is paid: this is what you should do if you don’t want to have to find an alternative to upload your photos and videos to the cloud.

Starting next month, Google Photos will become a paid application if you want to continue saving your photos without any limit. The company announced months ago the elimination of the free plan of its app, warning users and warning them about the obligation to go through the box at the time that reach 15 GB of storage that Google provides for free-

It is likely that by now you have found a good alternative to Google Photos to host your photos and videos once this restriction takes effect. If not, it is about time you start looking, not before backup your images.

How to download all your photos from Google Photos step by step

Google Photos Free Unlimited Plan Disappears June 1

It will be the June 1, 2021 when Google Photos users will see how They will no longer be able to upload images or videos in case of having exceeded 15 GB of storage.

However, this restriction will only apply to uploaded images after that date. Therefore, it is best upload all images and videos to Google Photos before June 1, because these photographs will not count within 15 GB. Only content that is backed up to the cloud on a date after day 1 will do so.

How to find out how much Google Photos storage you have left

In case the 15 GB limit is not enough for you, and you have not found any alternative to Google Photos that has convinced you, your only option is to pay for a subscription to Google One to get one. larger amount of available storage, for a price that starts from 1.99 euros per month.

