Do they frustrate the dream of Real Madrid? Paris Saint Germain pressures Mbappé to renew

The renewal or not of Kylian Mbappé for him Paris Saint-Germain has entered a decisive moment, estimate the Paris Saint-Germain leaders, who have increased the pressure on the young attacker to clarify his future.

According to local media, the calls from the club’s management to the footballer’s environment have multiplied in recent days, knowing that the good streak that the player is going through further fuels the ambitions of potential buyers.

In recent weeks, PSG believe that the trend is for Mbappé to stay at the club, in exchange for finding three key elements: a salary increase, a short-term contract and an ambitious sports project.

The young French soccer star (22 years old) is aware that in the current situation of health crisis, no club is going to offer him a salary higher than what PSG puts on the table, 30 million euros net per year, 5 million more than the currently charged.

Real Madrid, Manchester City or Liverpool, the most serious potential buyers, would have to add to these figures the significant transfer compensation that the French club would require, which paid 180 million euros for the footballer in 2017.

But Mbappé keeps in mind the career plan that was set when he began to emerge at Monaco, which must lead to a great European club. This is what he hinted at when he opted for PSG instead of signing for Real Madrid, whom he said he would have to wait, because he wanted to mature in his city.

That is why, according to the newspaper “L’Équipe”, he does not want his new contract with PSG to be too long. The club aims for the footballer to wear his shirt, at least until 2022, when Qatar, owner of the entity, hosts the World Cup.

The footballer would welcome a contract until 2024 with the commitment to let him leave a year earlier, so that the club can recover transfer compensation. Mbappé tops the scorers’ classification in the French league, with 21 goals in 33 games, in addition to seven assists (sixth position).

Meanwhile, the Qatari owners of the club do not despair that PSG continue to grow sportingly and that Mbappé begins to consider it as one of the greats of the continent, which would allow it to fulfill its roadmap without changing the mood.

For this, it is necessary for the sports project to maintain its solidity and, in that sense, PSG hopes to take a step to convince Mbappé, by announcing shortly the renewal of Neymar until 2027.

Negotiations with the Brazilian, whose contract also expires in 2022, are going from strength to strength, although in recent days there has been speculation about his possible departure to Barcelona. “L’Équipe” maintains that the extension of the agreement can be announced before the first leg of the Champions League semifinals against Manchester City, on the 27th.

