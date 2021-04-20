Do they dress the same? Elsa Jean and Mia Khalifa with flower dress

Do they dress the same? Elsa Jean and Mia Khalifa in floral dress | Instagram

Both Elsa Jean and Aging Film stars and celebrities Mia khalifa they wear quite similar outfits.

Despite the fact that the Instagram stars have different physiques, the two looked just as beautiful and especially tender with these clothes.

Elsa jean shared a long time ago Photo where she herself claimed to feel quite tender, her post was shared on January 30.

In it she appeared in a bar near the sea that could be seen in the background, apparently she was preparing to order dinner or a drink, she really looked the most tender.

As for Mia Khalifa, she recently shared this image on her Instagram stories, which was in fact an identical dress to Selena Gomez’s where she was promoting a new song.

Although the clothes worn by the pretty stars Elsa and Mia are different, they match the floral pattern, since Jean’s dress was sky blue and Khalifa’s was a shade of pink.

Although Mia Khalifa has retired from the film industry for years, unlike Elsa Jean who is still active, she continues to be a star of it.