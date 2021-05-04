Do the Spice Girls want a sequel to their movie “Spice World”?



The Spice Girls They returned to the stage in 2019, and are now expected to return to the big screen as well with a sequel to their film, Spice World, which was released in 1997, according to The Sun.

According to sources, the group approached a renowned screenwriter with an idea to work on a script for the next feature film, which they hope to produce prior to the 25th anniversary of the original film, which will take place next year.

“The girls have been talking about how to commemorate the movie’s anniversary, and they are actively considering making an ironic sequel. They have approached a screenwriter who is considering working on the project, “said an insider.

“It’s still in its early stages, but they are talking to established people in the (film) business, which shows that they are taking their return to the big screen seriously.”

The project is being led by Geri Horner, better known as Ginger Spice, who is currently leading the group.

Mel C, Mel B, and Emma Bunton are tentatively on board in the movie, hoping to bring their former bandmate, the now-designer, on board. Victoria Beckham.

Although Beckham, formerly known as Posh Spice, has insisted that she will not be part of the band’s upcoming tour, planned for this year, the members hope that the sequel’s script may persuade her to return with them, at least for the film. .

The original feature film featured celebrities such as Richard E. Grant, Meat Loaf, Elton John, among others, and managed to raise more than $ 70 million pounds sterling ($ 97 million), which made it the highest grossing film of all time starring a musical group.

Paramount announced in 2019 another film based on the group, which will feature the voices of the five girls as animated superheroines; It had been scheduled to launch in 2020, although its progress is believed to have stalled.