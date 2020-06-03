Despite growing protests in cities across the United States stemming from the murder of George Floyd, stocks continued to rise, showing a strong disconnect between markets and the economy, as investors look beyond civic unrest and bet on a successful economic reopening of coronavirus closings.

Key facts

The stock market moves forward with optimism about the reopening of the economy despite a storm of grim events, including the global coronavirus pandemic, record unemployment figures, and often violent turmoil over racial inequality that lashes the US.

Amidst growing protests, the S&P 500 is still up over 1% so far this week and almost 3% since the riots began on May 26.

The moderate market reaction to widespread protests over the death of George Floyd is “Consistent with the very sharp disconnect between the markets and the economy”Mohamed El-Erian, Allianz’s chief economic adviser, explained in an interview for the Financial Times.

A crucial factor in boosting stocks in 2020 is the unprecedented intervention of the Federal Reserve (Fed) to support the economy. Recall that since the end of February the Central Bank has injected almost 3,000 million dollars (mdd) into the financial markets.

The Fed has enacted a series of emergency initiatives including rate cuts, loan programs, and credit facilities to assure investors that the Central Bank will intervene to save the financial system, if necessary.

For example, for the first time the Fed started buying short-term corporate debt and municipal bonds, promising to buy an unlimited amount of government debt during the coronavirus crisis. In addition, it is also launching a Main Street loan program for small and medium businesses.

Definitely, Federal Reserve stocks have helped shore up the economy, explains Mark Freeman, chief investment officer at Socorro Asset Management. The combination of a proactive monetary policy with the government’s historic stimulus efforts has been “an exceptionally powerful force in driving the market.”

Historically, the market tends to look beyond most civil unrest, and many analysts point to precedents such as the assassination of President John F. Kennedy in 1963, the 1965 civil rights march in Selma, the protests of the Vietnam War in 1967, the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King in 1968 Jr and the 1992 riots caused by the Rodney King police beating.

In each of those years, the S&P 500 still posted annual earnings ranging from 4% to 20%.

Transcendent quote

“As painful as it is right now, it hasn’t gotten to the point where the market outlook for a recovery changes, it’s that simple,” Freeman says. “The protests are not considered significant from a profit point of view and that is ultimately what the market returns to.” and again. The only way to justify current price levels, he adds, is that “the market does not look towards 2020, but towards 2021 and beyond.”

Similarly, Nicholas Colas, co-founder of DataTrek Research, noted in a report that the market has already been in turmoil in recent decades. Even in 1999, stocks still posted gains after President Bill Clinton was indicted, and in 2011 during the Occupy Wall Street protests.

“What matters for the markets right now is how and when the US economy restarts., since its closure by Covid-19 ”, argues Colas. “If the protests or the political spread start damaging consumer confidence, that would mean lower stock prices.”

What to have in your sights?

If the protests continue for longer than expected and cause more economic damage in cities, that could pose a threat to the recent market recoveryinvestors declare.

Not only that, consumer confidence (a key driver of stock market performance) could be pressured by continuing civil unrestRBC Capital Markets warned.

Some analysts are also concerned about President Trump’s warning that he would send the military to quell the protests., while others fear that large groups of protesters may trigger a second wave of coronavirus infections. “Violence and property damage not only hinder the reopening of the economy, but surely also create a hotbed for renewed infection,” Robert Carnell, head of Asia-Pacific research at ING, told the Times.

Main criticisms

Stocks are rising, even after several days of mounting protests across the country, because the market is blind to social justice, said Jim Cramer, host of CNBC, on Monday. “The market has no conscience,” he added. “Investors are simply trying to make money”. That’s just the nature of the stock market, says Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial. “The market always seems heartless because algorithms certainly don’t have the slightest empathy.”

By Sergei Klebnikov