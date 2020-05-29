Who was going to tell us a few years ago that caring for a farm could be so addictive and relaxing? Video games with this theme have only grown for a while now, with more and more options on the market and for different platforms.

Farming Simulator It has become the undisputed king and largely the forerunner of the genre itself. His proposal is simple: manage the farm in the same way that you would in real life, but from the comfort of your living room. It is the perfect option for those who want a realistic approach to this type of game, either alone or in company. Its success has been such that it has even entered the field of eSports, with several players who can boast of being expert virtual farmers.

Stardew valley advocates a similar formula, but much more direct and with some playable addition. The adventure begins when our grandfather leaves us a farm, which is located in a remote town in the mountains. From here we must not only please the last wish of the family member, take care of their precious farm, but also establish relationships with neighbors. With millions of sales behind it, Stardew Valley is established as a very addictive game thanks to its simplicity and online multiplayer.

Terraria | DefconPlau

Terraria It is another of the most outstanding options of the genre. Under a 2D style, Terraria chooses to mix own concepts of Devil type games and object loot, exploration in the purest Minecraft style, but also farm management. A ‘mess’ of genres that far from not standing out, have given him world fame.

Don’t Starve Together It is one of those oddities that none should miss. Imagine a game that mixes genres as disparate as horror, adventure, survival and farm management, all embellished with Tim Burton’s own visual style. This is Don’t Starve Together, standing out in its multiplayer version for the constant tension it generates in the players, but where the feeling of reward is capital with each day that we manage to hold on.

Could not miss the list Animal Crossing: New Horizons. While it is true that we should not only be in charge of the care of a farm, the concept marries perfectly with other games that have appeared on the list. The latest installment for Nintendo Switch is suitable for both the most casual audience and the dedicated player. The difficult thing with Animal Crossing will be not getting stuck in command.