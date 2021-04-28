We solve some doubts that many drivers have: do the DGT radars work at night or in the rain? Have you ever heard it?

Alberto de la Torre Reyes

April 27, 2021 (12:25 CET)

The DGT radars work at night or in the rain, we clarify it for you

It is possible that in a conversation about radars, the use that the DGT makes of them and their location you have heard: “DGT radars do not work at night or in the rain”. Certain? In this article you can resolve this recurring doubt that many wonder.

What we have told you this morning, the DGT already has one game of almost 14.5 million euros to acquire new radars for our roads. These kinemometers will be added to the more than 1,300 assets already 75 new drivers you want to install Traffic in the next few months.

However, there are still many doubts about its operation, especially with the arrival of the cascade radars or the latest technologies, which have altered our perception of them. Among the best known urban legends is the one that says that the DGT radars do not fine when it rains or snows. This is completely false since heThe weather conditions do not affect its operation at all.

The other great doubt of the drivers mixes the latest technologies used and the use of empty boxes. The DGT assures that around a third of its boxes do not have a radar installed, since these are rotating through them, which serves as a deterrent. Therefore, many believe that If you pass a radar at night and the flash does not go off it’s because you’ve been through an empty box. However, you may have come across a radar that uses infrared, which will penalize the driver without using the flash, which can also serve as a warning to other drivers.

As you see, what sounds like urban legend and it looks like an urban legend, it is almost always an urban legend. Surely you also heard that drinking lemon juice reduces the chances of testing positive for alcohol and drugs. You believed?