Do Tanning Supplements Really Work?

If we pay attention to the composition of these products, we will see that they are made primarily with beta-carotenes, which are precursors of vitamin A and which stain the epidermis from within. The tone it brings to the skin is similar to brown, but rather orange. These pigments, which are naturally present in many red and orange fruits and vegetables (carrots, tomatoes, squash …), are not bad for the body and can slightly reduce the risk of sunburn (especially in very skin sensitive). However, this protective effect is minimal and does not protect against skin cancer. That is, you will need a sunscreen yes or yes.

These products also usually carry antioxidants such as lycopene and lutein and vitamins C and E. The latter with proven properties against oxidative damage to DNA, lipids and proteins. “Many supplements cling to this property of vitamin E to support their anti-aging claim or to slow down the signs of aging, related as we know to oxidation reactions. These pills are not an exception ”, they affirm from the OCU (Organization of Consumers and Users).

Tanning supplements sometimes include ingredients in their list of ingredients L-tyrosine, an amino acid that the body needs to produce melanin (the pigment responsible for coloring our skin and the tan that occurs when sunbathing). However, L-tyrosine is not helpful in facilitating tanning.

About these specific supplements, those for tanning, a few years ago EFSA, the European Food Safety Authority, published an article in which it stated that there was no cause-effect relationship between the consumption of a combination of lycopene, vitamin E, lutein and selenium and the protection of the skin against damage induced by UV rays (including photo-oxidants).

And about supplements in general, the OCU is clear: “In general, supplements do not provide any benefit (Except in special states where there are deficiencies, such as pregnancy, some diseases …). Following a healthy and balanced diet provides the necessary nutrients ”.

If you want to get a beautiful and “healthy” tan (we put the healthy in quotes since Going tan is synonymous with sun damage), you should use a good sunscreen and apply it frequently and in the necessary amount and not expose yourself to solar radiation in the central hours of the day or for a long time.

Rather than spending money on beta-carotene supplements, eat beta-carotene-rich fruits and vegetables, such as carrots, tomatoes, broccoli, and squash, and stay well hydrated by drinking water frequently throughout the day.