Do Subliminal Messages Really Work?

According to a study published in the Journal of Applied Social Psychology, a group of researchers inserted a dozen frames of a Coca Cola can and another dozen of the word ‘thirsty’ in a chapter of The Simpsons. Participants claimed to be more thirsty (about 27 percent more) after viewing the chapter.

However, as scientists claim, subliminal messages could work as long as they connect with an existing desire. Therefore, if a person does not have a specific need, the subliminal message may not be effective. Also, according to a study published in the journal Neuroscience of Consciousness, the influence of subliminal messages does not usually last more than 25 minutes.

Explained another way, subliminal ads trying to get someone off the couch to shop are probably not effective. In fact, as Professor Zimmerman asserts, subliminal messages they can’t force you to buy a product you don’t want or vote for a political party that does not represent you, since subliminal messages are not as powerful as we think.