Dozens of scientific studies point out that social distance measures have been effective in reducing the number of infected and dead or reducing the burden on hospitals. But in general, they are unable to quell the pandemic alone, without the help of mass testing or screening for infected people, and depend heavily on popular adherence in each country.

distant people in a park

Photo: . / BBC News Brasil

But if the effectiveness of the distance is a consensus among experts, why do part of the government and citizens demand its end? Mainly because of the socioeconomic cost of this closure, which generates unemployment and broken companies.

In Brazil and in the United States, the respective presidents also contest the effectiveness of the measure under various arguments, such as that some countries had thousands of cases even with quarantines and others triumphed without adopting this massive distance. For them, the severity of the disease does not justify the confinement of everyone, but only of groups at risk – although this is not feasible, according to experts.

Altogether, more than 3 billion people in the world came to be subjected, at the same time, to measures such as suspension of classes, closing non-essential trade and physical distance. In some places, compliance with the rules is mandatory.

According to some of the world’s leading epidemic research groups, the fewer people who roam the streets, the slower the disease spreads. And the sooner that happens, the less people will get sick in the end. Therefore, it is a consensus among researchers that physical distance between people works, and the main problem now is how to get out of it. According to two American researchers, for every 1 percentage point more people who make non-essential daily trips, the number of new cases increases by 7 percentage points.

Marcelo Gomes, public health researcher at Fundação Oswaldo Cruz (Fiocruz) and coordinator of InfoGripe, which monitors cases of covid-19 and other respiratory syndromes, cites as an example the relationship between popular adherence to social distance and the number of hospitalizations for cause of the disease.

In the last two weeks of March, there were fewer people on the Brazilian streets. Then, there was a significant decrease in hospitalizations and deaths. Weeks later, the scenario was reversed and the number of people outside the home grew. Two weeks later, the number of people hospitalized increased considerably.

There is also an impact on the number of deaths that could be prevented. Two scientists from the State University of Campinas (Unicamp) stated that one life would be saved per minute over two weeks if Brazil maintained the level of social distance.

In an open letter, 39 Brazilian researchers stated that “all the projections we made, as well as comparisons with what happened in other countries, show that many lives were saved due to the reduction in the rate of contagion and the preservation of the capacity for hospital care”.

The adoption of quarantines, distances and isolations was the subject of dozens of scientific studies published around the world. But to what extent do they hinder the effectiveness of these measures?

In a critical review, 11 researchers analyzed 29 studies carried out in three coronavirus epidemics, 10 of which in this covid-19. They point out that distance measures “reduce the number of people with illness by 44% to 81%, and reduce the number of deaths by 31% to 63%”, according to the work published by the Cochrane Institute, commissioned by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Other studies go beyond the efficacy of detachment and analyze the after, more specifically, the economic impact that mass testing generates when associated with a more selective isolation, only of patients or those who had contact with infected people. One, signed by two researchers from the United States and one from Germany, says that this strategy would save lives and allow a greater resumption of the economy because healthy people would feel safer to move around without uncertainty about who is infected on the streets.

For scientists, the problem is not to make isolation more flexible, as part of the government and citizens argue. Nobody in the scientific field defends long quarantines, but rather, the reopening with all the necessary precautions to avoid new waves of cases, such as mass tests, tracking of infected and having surpassed the peak of cases. But that homework Brazil hasn’t done yet.

Centuries of confinement

Quarantines have been adopted at least since the 14th century as a way to prevent the spread of infectious diseases. They vary in degree and duration, but generally involve a period of isolation from people who are infected or have had contact with someone who is sick.

“When quarantine measures are introduced, they are not just based on medical calculations on whether or not they will be effective in stopping or reducing the spread of an infectious disease,” explained Mark Harrison, professor of medical history at the University of Oxford, to the BBC . “You take measures like quarantine to meet the expectations of other governments, and also to reassure your own population.”

Distance from entire populations is more rare. At the beginning of the 20th century, as isolating only sick people was not enough to contain the spread of the Spanish flu (1918-20), many localities started to adopt this total block, involving healthy people who did not even have contact with someone infected.

Later studies pointed out that cities at the time that had the greatest and longest social distance recorded the least deaths.

confinement impact in the pandemic in the uk

Photo: BBC News Brasil

In the 2000s, control by governments during periods of isolation reached a new level during the epidemic of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), linked to a type of coronavirus. The Chinese government threatened to execute or arrest anyone found violating quarantine rules and spreading the contagion.

“During the outbreak in 2003, when it began to spread to other countries, confinements of various types were used extensively. These containment measures were linked to the success of having managed to prevent the pandemic situation from getting worse,” said Harrison, from the University from Oxford.

Evidence in studies

In the current pandemic of covid-19, broad social distance involves a different combination of measures in each place – such as the closure of schools and non-essential businesses, the suspension of public transport and the ban on the movement of people on the streets.

Containment measures may last until 2024

Photo: . / BBC News Brasil

Each of these measures has its level of effectiveness, which varies according to the age group, for example. Closing the trade has more impact in combating the contagion of the elderly than of young people.

A study by seven researchers from Germany, published in the journal Science, raised the impact of three levels of social detachment adopted by the German government. According to them, the spread of the disease falls precisely in the wake of each of these interventions. In the first, public events are canceled. In the second, non-essential stores and schools are closed. In the last, there is a veto on contact between people.

The result, according to this study, is that the contagion rate collapses. That is, before the measures, 100 infected infected 43 other people. After the three phases of distance, that number drops to 15.

In the current pandemic, many of these surveys revolve around the contagion rate (R0). In other words, was the measure adopted capable of reducing the number of new cases? Does timing make a difference?

It does, according to a study by Columbia University in the United States, which has not yet been reviewed by other researchers. The trio of researchers indicated that if cities and American states had started to adopt social distances a week earlier, almost 36,000 lives would have been saved. In five months, at least 100,000 people died in the United States as a result of the covid-19.

Each place is a case

But that does not mean that these measures will always work in all countries. There are a number of variables involved, such as the size of the population, the number of people who cannot afford to stay at home and the degree of people’s adherence to the rules adopted by the government.

“The distance depends on what the population does in real life. When the German government stopped walking on the street, people stopped. In Peru, a much poorer country, people left home even when the government said everything was closed, because they needed to earn money “, explains Marcio Bittencourt, professor at the Israeli Institute of Education and Research Albert Einstein and master in public health at Harvard University.

He cites the example of Norway, which started early with an aggressive detachment, gained time to put together its post-confinement strategy with massive testing and tracking and is now reopening its economy more safely. Neighboring Sweden, which is based on citizens’ voluntary adherence to social distancing, has a death rate per 100,000 inhabitants ten times that of Norway. The decline in GDP should be equivalent.

What will happen when social distance measures are lifted?

Photo: . / BBC News Brasil

“It is always dangerous to adopt the strategy of any other country and implement it in your own, without reflecting on how it would work in your territory. You must be careful when adopting models from other countries without taking into account your specific local situation, including in historical terms, “Sweden’s chief epidemiologist Anders Tegnell points out to BBC News Brasil.

Another point is that studies show that, in general, social distance alone is not enough to end the pandemic. An impasse then appears. If the disease does not go away with the measures adopted, should society reopen and move on or close it further?

According to experts, one of the safest ways to leave the distance that affects the entire population behind and avoid new waves of contagion is to adopt a triple strategy that combines mass testing, screening and isolation from everyone who has had symptoms or contact with sick people.

This type of action isolates the newly infected ones as they appear, without having to close the entire society because of cases, at first, punctual. The important thing here is selective isolation and constant monitoring of the pandemic so that it does not get out of control.

According to an article signed by seven Italian researchers in the specialized journal Nature Medicine, measures of social distance will need to be associated with mass testing and tracking people who have had contact with infected people to end the pandemic.

This strategy would also cause a minor disruption in the labor market. In a recent study, the International Labor Organization estimates that testing and screening measures can halve losses in hours worked because of the disease.

“There is a recommendation from the World Health Organization with six criteria for a reopening, such as being able to monitor and control small outbreaks. But the most important thing is that each citizen is aware of what needs to be done to fight the pandemic, but that is very difficult to be reached with so many contradictory messages between authorities and in the media “, says Claudia Lindgren, professor and researcher at the Faculty of Medicine of the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG).

What is questioned in the social distance measures?

Historically, there has been a series of criticisms made of the adoption of social distance measures, involving both aspects of public health and the restriction of individual rights in the name of the collective interest and the relationship between the socioeconomic costs and the health benefits of the measure.

In the 19th century, British physician Charles MacLean was one of the main challengers in the quarantines and helped to shift the debate from the medical to the public sphere.

There is a similar movement today. Criticisms of social detachment involve more the socioeconomic impact it causes than their effectiveness in preventing deaths or overloading hospitals, for example.

But even so, skeptics claim that the projections of scientists, who predicted millions of deaths if governments did not adopt the distance, did not materialize because the calculations were wrong (and not because the measures had taken effect). They also claim that the path of the pandemic would naturally be the same without measures of social distance.

“If that were true, we would see the same graph of increase and decrease in cases in all countries. And what we see is the difference made by the measures adopted”, counters Bittencourt, from the Israel Institute for Education and Research Albert Einstein.

Man sitting on a bench with social distance markings

Photo: . / BBC News Brasil

Below are some of the main arguments used by a minority of politicians and researchers against quarantines.

1. “When spreading is advanced, measures of social distance increase the contagion in home.”

In fact, after the mandatory confinement of the entire population was adopted at the first epicenter of the pandemic, the Chinese city of Wuhan, it was found that 80% of the contagions occurred at home. But the absolute number of new cases has been much lower. In addition, China has adopted a central quarantine strategy. In other words, people were separated from their families to prevent this transmission at home and taken to government facilities until they stopped the disease.

2. “There are countries that have managed to contain the pandemic for now without mass confinement of the population, like Sweden and South Korea.”

All countries have adopted at least some form of social detachment, and only a minority did not close non-essential schools or stores. But in general, what made the difference for governments with successful strategies, such as in South Korea and New Zealand, was to have implemented tough isolation measures quickly while building a strategy for mass testing and tracking infected people and their contacts. This allowed these countries to then be able to ease distancing earlier and more securely. These successful measures are part of what the WHO advocates as prerequisites for a reopening.

Sweden is taken as a different example because it was based mainly on citizens’ adherence to social distance, without closing schools or commerce. There was no collapse of the health system, as some scientists predicted, but the country has a much higher death rate than its neighbors and a drop in GDP of the same level as those who adopted quarantines.

3.“The cost of social distance is disproportionate to the severity of the disease.“

The lethality rate of covid-19 is one of the main arguments of those who criticize the adoption of measures of social distance. For them, a disease that kills about two out of every 100 infected people cannot paralyze the entire society. They defend the quarantine of the most vulnerable and the resumption of general economic activity. But most of the world’s leading epidemiologists have pointed out that this would lead to the deaths of millions of people because the health system would collapse and the victims do not always belong to groups at risk. In addition, in early May, deaths from covid-19 are already among the 3 leading causes of death in Brazil.

4. “Isolated and without contact with the virus, the majority of the population will remain vulnerable to the disease and there will be no group immunity.”

The argument here revolves around the concept of group immunity (or herd immunity), more applied to vaccination. According to him, the more people acquire immunity, the less the virus will circulate in society and threaten the vulnerable. For some researchers, this level would be reached if 70% of people developed antibodies, but this would be achieved at a very high social cost, with millions of deaths. According to Lindgren, from UFMG, a study pointed out that to achieve the immunity of 70% of the population of Minas Gerais, considering a fatality rate of 1%, 145 thousand lives would be lost in this process. “This is not justified.” Critics of social detachment, on the other hand, say that if a considerable part of the population does not create immunity, there is no point in reopening the economy because new waves of infection will come. This is not necessarily true, as an efficient testing and tracking system would prevent further case explosions.

5. “More people will die of hunger with quarantines than with coronavirus.”

As mentioned earlier, the socioeconomic impact of the pandemic depends on a number of variables. Among them, the speed with which the progress of the disease is contained in each country and the support measures that governments adopt for those affected, such as payment of financial aid, loans to entrepreneurs and job protection. According to projections by the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC), the economic downturn as a result of the pandemic will push almost 30 million into poverty in Latin America. But international experiences, according to experts, show that this is more associated with the lack of financial support from governments than with the adoption of social distance or not.

