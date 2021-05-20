Do plants sleep?

Today we know that plants also sleep but, as with other capacities such as intelligence, by the act of sleeping we do not mean that plants dream like us, but that during the night they experience a decrease in their metabolic activity and even change position. As Mancuso explains in his book, observations regarding the rhythmic movements of plants date back to classical Greece, although it was the botanist Jean-Jacques d’Ortus de Marian who in 1729, after studying the movements of plants of mimosa, concluded that vegetables must have a kind of internal clock to control these changes in position.

It would be another botanist, Carl Linnaeus, who first spoke of the plant dream in one of his lesser-known treatises, Somnus plantarum (1755). Linnaeus gave no explanations for the phenomenon, but he systematically classified all the species that changed position throughout the day. In addition, the scientist designed a garden-clock in which it was possible to know the time by simply observing the behavior of the plants contained in it.

Another of the most curious similarities with the sleep of animals is the fact that the leaves tend to adopt during the night a position similar to the one they had when they were sprouts– They are rolled up in the shape of a cornet, they are folded in a fan shape or they are folded in two along the central ribs.

The key is in the sugar

In research subsequent to the publication of Mancuso’s book, some of the unknowns related to the dream of plants have been cleared up. For example, an article published in PNAS in March 2021 sheds quite a bit of light on the metabolic processes that underlie the regulation of the circadian rhythm of plants. In previous research, a team of scientists from the University of Melbourne had shown that accumulation of sugars produced from photosynthesis gives the plant a lot of information about the amount of sugar generated in the morning and sends signals to the circadian clock to adjust its rhythm.

In the new work, and in collaboration with researchers from the University of York, the same authors describe another new pathway by which metabolism regulates circadian rhythm: reactive oxygen species (ROS), molecules that are formed as a result of processes such as power generation and that are usually harmful.

Researchers have found that one of these by-products, the superoxide anion, increases as sugar levels rise in the plant and acts to adjust the circadian rhythm in the evening. This rhythmic metabolic signal is capable of changing the expression of genes that regulate important functions such as growth, nutrient transport and energy metabolism.The authors believe that this metabolic signal could be providing information to the plant about how much energy it has available at night and, in turn, impacting the growth of the plant.

