Mexico City.- During the afternoon health conference, Hugo López-Gatell, undersecretary of this agency, reiterated that the flattening of the epidemic curve does not mean that the epidemic se stop or mean the absence of a progressive increase in infections, as the number of cases continues to grow.

However, he specified that after reaching the maximum transmission point, calculated for May 8, Based on mathematical predictions, the daily number of cases will probably begin to decrease.

Do not be distressed this is definitely mathematical science is a prediction that is based on understanding in the complexity represented by mathematical formulas, therefore it is only an estimate.

López-Gatell, explains what the flattening of the contagion curve by COVID-19 means. “By decreasing contagions occur fewer cases, today’s cases will be seen in the coming days. ” This does not mean that there is no longer a case or that they are not increasing.

As of May 6, 2020 there are 27,634 confirmed cases, 7,149 confirmed active and 17,553 suspects by # COVID19. There have been 65,807 negatives, 2,704 confirmed deaths, 234 suspicious deaths and 110,944 people were studied. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/OjRgkNz3Zk – Hugo López-Gatell Ramírez (@HLGatell) May 7, 2020

For his part, José Luis Alomía, general director of Epidemiology, reported that, given the population size, the State of Mexico and Mexico City prevail as the states with the most cases.

In the most recent report, Mexico now totals 27 thousand 634 confirmed cases and 2 thousand 704 deaths from COVID-19; on the other hand, he added that 110 thousand people They have been studied to rule out contagion or channeled to be treated.

ARH

