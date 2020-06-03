Through social networks, a landscape wallpaper began to circulate, which according to some users, is capable of causing the telephone system to collapse.

The user ‘Ice universe’, announced via Twitter the danger that the aforementioned image that shows a sunset landscape can represent for some devices, especially for Samsung, Google, Nokia, Xiaomi and Huawei.

“Warning. Never put this image as wallpaper, especially for Samsung mobile phone users. It will make your phone crash. Don’t try it! If someone sends you this photo, please ignore it,” added the user sharing the wallpaper.

Videos shared by various users attracted by curiosity, show what appear to be various flaws in their phones after placing the image as a wallpaper.

Some of the faults that are shown is the flickering of the screen or it is completely dark.

As detailed by the Android Authority portal, the cause of this failure could be due to the colors of the image, since they go beyond what SystemUI can support on Android devices, which could cause a blockage in these.

“The main problem here is that SystemUI only handles sRGB images for the wallpaper and has no verification against non-sRGB wallpapers. This can lead to a particular crash in the ImageProcessHelper class, since a variable used to access a matrix exceeds its limits, “said Davide Bianco, developer and developer of custom Android ROMs.

Likewise, users warn others not to use this image to avoid damaging their devices and take care of those who want to take advantage of it to carry out ‘jokes’.

