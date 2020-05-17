Not only does the avocado itself have benefits for our body, so does the bone that it brings with it. You can add it to your routine, either external (for treatments) or internal (in your meals), we just have to let it dry in the sun and then grate it. Don’t miss out on the advantages!

The avocado is a fruit known throughout the world and if you did not know it, 70% of the antioxidants in avocado are found in its seed, so do not discard it again and take advantage of all its sources of fiber and amino acids. Here are some of its benefits.

Improves skin quality: Its antioxidant increases the production of collagen, so it helps prevent wrinkles on the skin and other signs of aging.

Stomach infections: Thanks to its anti-inflammatory properties, the avocado kernel is used against gastrointestinal symptoms. In addition, its fibers will stimulate bowel movement.

Prevents heart problems: Its oils help prevent cholesterol, blood pressure and other cardiovascular consequences.

Increase energy: The avocado nutrients are related to the increase of mental and physical energy, so consume it and you will see the increase of your performance.

Improves hair health: If you have dry hair, split ends and / or with dandruff, you should use the avocado pit, since its natural oils increase humidity and prevent dry hair.

Think twice before throwing away the avocado seed, because you already know its benefits and how they can help you. Remember that you can use it for cosmetic purposes, strengthening its properties with other ingredients such as yogurt and eggs. Or simply add it to your meals, either in a soup, salads or other recipes of your day to day.

