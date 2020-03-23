“Do not stop going out … I will tell you when they do not go out”: AMLO

Drafting AN / GV

6 hours ago

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador asked citizens not to stop leaving their homes due to the coronavirus pandemic. “I am going to tell you when not to go out but if you can do it and you have the economic possibility, keep taking the family to eat, to the restaurants, to the inns,” she said during her visit to Oaxaca. The same Sunday, the head of government from Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum, called on citizens not to leave home to avoid catching it.

Related topics: