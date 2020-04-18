Give your palate a treat with this delicious recipe for homemade churros, the same you can do for any type of occasion, even to see a movie or series that is trending on Netflix

April 17, 20208: 59 p.m.

Get to know and start preparing this delicious recipe for homemade churros without using so many ingredients from your pantry. Then check carefully the steps you must carry out:

Ingredients:

A cup of water, two tablespoons of butter, a pinch of salt, two tablespoons of sugar, a cup of wheat flour, an egg, a small tablespoon of vanilla, oil and ground cinnamon. To decorate you can choose condensed milk or delicious chocolate.

Delicious recipe for homemade churros

preparation:

Start by preparing the water, butter, salt and 2 tablespoons of sugar in a saucepan to cook over low heat, we suggest stirring well until the mixture begins to boil.

Delicious recipe for homemade churros

Then begin to add the wheat flour slowly so that it does not get lumpy, and in turn you must also begin to beat quickly with a spatula, until you achieve a compact and homogeneous mass. You will know that the mixture is ready when it does not stick to the pot.

Delicious recipe for homemade churros

After completing this first task, you must immediately place the mixture in a bowl to cool down, we recommend waiting at least 5 minutes. After the time, add the egg and the vanilla and begin to beat it once more, you can use an electric mixer or you can choose the manual process.

By this time you will have a delicious mixture, which you must place in a pastry bag to be able to press and so the shape of a churro begins to appear, which you must fry in hot oil over medium heat. At the end, you can spread a little sugar on top or if you prefer you can spread it in chocolate or condensed milk.

Bon Appetit!

.