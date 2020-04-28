We have talked about it several times around here. If you are going to mess with the classics, you have to do something that is really worth it, and if not, better leave them as they are. And the truth is that we do not believe that Miley Cyrus is a sopilectora and that our recommendation has been ignored, but someone with her background should already know it.

The former Hannah Montana threw a cover of Pink Floyd’s “Wish You Were Here” and no… The truth is that it is not by force to make a cover. Not if it doesn’t come out.

For the Saturday Night Life at Home program, which was conducted without a presenter, Cyrus decided that the Pink Floyd song that makes us all cry was the right one to cover. However, we are not sure that it has been his best performance to date. Or not even one you should have done from the beginning. Either one …

In recent years Miley Cyrus has been uncovering the rock side that is inside. In February a cover of The Doors’ Roadhouse Blues ”was released with Robbie Krieger. Around here there was no major problem. He did it well and even added some of his style that ended up working. Led Zeppelin’s “Black Dog” and “Babe, I’m Gonna Leave You” have also been sold. with interesting results.

If we go until September 2019, Cyrus ventured his first attempt to tame a Pink Floyd song. Back then he decided to take “Comfortably Numb” to divide opinions. Many applauded his cover saying that rock is a genre that does well, while others said that it was horrible.

Now Miley has tried to tip the balance when it comes to playing Pink Floyd. And boy did he do it … Only probably not for the side he would have liked. It is not that we want to take away the dream, but you have to see for yourself your cover of “Wish You Were Here” and if you find a way to forget it, pass the advice.

