CDMX.- The Pan American Health Organization (OPS) recommended to Mexico not to open economic activity immediately if the transmission of the new coronavirus continues to grow.

If the transmission is still growing, that is an indication that economic activity should not start immediately, because it may mean that the transmission is going to accelerate even more, “said the organization’s deputy director, Jarbas Barbosa, be questioned about the return to the “new normal”.

In a weekly press conference, the expert asserted that all the governments of the American continent, including Mexico, must think of measures of economic support so that the poorest population can stay at home while serving quarantine.

In each state of Mexico there are differences, but if in the places where they are red they are on the streets it is important to reflect because it is the first region in the world with so many people in a situation of poverty, with so much social and economic inequality, where it’s hitting the pandemic, “he said.

It is a challenge, it is very important for all governments what social protection and economic support measures for the poorest population can be implemented to be able to include these people in social distancing policies, “he added.

On the other hand, he indicated that Mexico must have the ability to carry out PCR tests to identify the Covid-19 at least in suspicious cases and in your contacts.

There is no specific rate of how many tests per million inhabitants must be performed, but there must be sufficient tests to test all suspected cases, there must be sufficient tests to test case contacts and to test health personnel . That is the same thing a country needs, “he asked when asked about the evidence necessary for the economic reopening.

It is important that all suspected cases and contacts be tested to curtail transmission, “he added.

Until now, according to the sentinel model implemented by the Government of mexico During the coronavirus pandemic, the test is performed in all severe cases and only 1 in 10 of mild cases.

Barbosa acknowledged that Mexico is making an effort to increase the capacity to apply the tests and indicated that he hopes that in the next few days there will be much more capacity.

