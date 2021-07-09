Do not miss these statements before watching the premiere of Black Widow

Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh reveal broad features of their characters just hours after the great premiere of Black Widow.

Came the day! The wait is over to see the great premiere of Black widow, the new big hit of Marvel studios. If you have Disney + with Premiere Access or a nearby cinema, nothing prevents you from going to see this production immediately.

As far as is known, the feature film will show more about the origins of Natasha romanoff, the Black widow. However, Scarlett Johansson, who gave life to this character, mentioned how this solo film allowed the spy to evolve. In addition, she pointed out some changes in what was already known about her. This said:

“At the beginning of this movie, Natasha is really alone for the first time. She has always been a part of something, either by circumstances, or by not participating and being a victim, or by joining SHIELD and then to Avengers. She has always been a part of something that was part of a larger whole, and then all of a sudden she finds herself floating in this strange space in between and out of the game. She realizes that she has all these possibilities in front of her and she is really suffocating.

Then she is surprised by this person who comes from her past, who is on fire, is a drag, has this crazy energy, is dangerous, is full of life and is not in need, but needs it. She is so clueless on this, and it’s great to see her like this. We never get to see her like this. That was a fun place to start. It is full of doubts, and that leaves many openings for things to slip through ”.

On the other hand, one of the most anticipated factors of the production is that on this occasion, the main character will give the mantle to Yelena Belova, who also had the same title in the comics. Florence pugh, who will play Romanoff’s ally, explained how this new personality fits into the UCM.

“From the beginning, in the script, it was very obvious that they had this connection and they had this relationship. Ultimately, despite her skill set, she is that wonderfully annoying little sister who says all the right things at the wrong times. It wasn’t difficult for me to get into that. One thing I really appreciated was that Cate welcomed me by discovering how she thinks, how she moves, and what she wears.

For me, it was a really fun part of discovering this character because she comes out of the Red Room and can really start life. You can buy your own clothes and you can buy a vest that has many pockets and that you are very excited about. Cate really encouraged me to find the quirks in her and lean on that. Towards the end of the movie, you can see that she is flourishing and becoming her own self. Also, being welcomed into it with Scarlett being as generous as she is, I really found it to be a wonderful creative space. I had a lot of Fun. That was the general. They are just two sisters who have a lot of fun together, among all the pain they have shared, “he said.

Source: Collider