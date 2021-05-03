Do not miss the new trailer for ‘Luca’, the new from Pixar

The movie will be on Disney + June 18It is the first feature film by Enrico Casarosa (‘The Moon’)

We all come of age at some point, even sea monsters need their own coming of age. This is how the message behind the feature directorial debut of Enrico Casarosa, ‘Luca’. Following the success of his Oscar-nominated short film La Luna, Casarosa has again teamed up with Pixar for a surprising new take on life in a typical Italian seaside village. Set during an unforgettable summer on the Italian Riviera, Pixar’s latest focuses on the bond between the 13-year-old titular protagonist (voiced by Jacob tremblay in the original version) and his best friend, Alberto (Jack dylan grazer).

And while that may seem like fertile ground for a Pixar feature, ‘Luca’ comes with a twist: Both boys are sea monsters turned humans on land, where they share scooter rides, swimming, pasta, and ice cream, while hiding their secrets. . As Casarosa recently told IndieWire, the movie was inspired by his own story and that of his best friend. “‘Luca’ was about my best friend Alberto,” he explained in February. “I was very shy and overprotected by my family, and I met Alberto, who was very free, his family was not around much and he could be getting into trouble.”

Andrea warren (‘Lava’, ‘Cars 3’) produces and the voice cast also includes Maya rudolph (like Luca’s mother, Daniela); Emma berman (her friend, Giulia); Frame Barricelli (like Giulia’s father, Massimo), and Jim gaffigan (like Luca’s father, Lorenzo).

The movie also comes with a timely lesson on the need for inclusion and understanding, especially when it comes to growing kids like Luca and Alberto. “The flip side of being a kid is that you always feel like a stranger,” Casarosa said. “My friend and I felt like losers when we went out. And I love how the sea monster is a wonderful metaphor for feeling different.” To this vision is also added the other meaning that many and many saw when seeing the first images of ‘Luca’: Did the film contain the story of a gay boy? Despite the words of the filmmaker, the supposed message may still be there.

For the film’s warm animation style, Casarosa explained that he expanded the 2D look of ‘La Luna’, with a vibrant rendering of the coastal fishing village that resembles a picture book. In addition, his characters are reminiscent of stop-motion. “We tried to give the CG animation some warmth, so we really worked hard to make it more stylized and bring textures as if they were made by hand.”

Disney was originally going to release this story at the end of July. Finally, ‘Luca’ arrives at Disney + on June 18.

