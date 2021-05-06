Do not mess with Trout: this is how some children claimed the pitcher who hit his idol

This Wednesday the Tampa Bay Rays visited Angels Stadium in Anaheim and took the victory with a score of 3 – 1 to reach 17 wins and 15 setbacks so far this season. However, there was an anecdotal image with a couple of fans of the angelina novena and followers of Mike Trout.

Ryan Yarbrough came in to relieve in the third inning following Andrew Kittredge’s start and put on an interesting 4.0-inning performance of just five hits and an earned run. He silenced the Angels bats.

And in the bottom of the fifth inning he faced the superstar of the house: Mike Trout. The left-handed pitcher hit him with a pitch and sent him to first base. As the outfielder complained of pain, the television broadcast cameras focused on two children, Trout fans, who were teasing the pitcher.

These two Angels fans were NOT happy when Mike Trout was hit by a pitch 😂pic.twitter.com / x4As6krr96 – BroBible (@BroBible) May 6, 2021

The commentators of the game could not hide the laughter in front of the images, because of the funny gestures made by the two little baseball lovers.

That same night, social networks made viral videos of children mocking Yarbrough as a sign of discontent.