“Do not join the mob” asks Florinda Meza on Instagram | Instagram

“Mrs. Florinda“, a character embodied by the actress, Florinda Meza, He took up social networks recently to launch a forceful message: “Better go take care of your grandmother?”

Famous mainly for her performance in “Chavo del 8 neighborhood“, in addition to other programs, Florinda Meza Garcia, shared a publication regarding the Easter holidays in which many of the beaches of the Mexican Republic are full of visitors.

On vacation in the middle of the pandemic?! … Better go take care of your grandmother … Treasures, do not get together with so many rabble

It was the message with which the today “life of Chespirito”, the beloved comedian, Roberto Gómez Bolaños, accompanied a photograph of his remembered character.

You may be interested Florinda Meza reveals why El Chavo del 8 left the air

In a few minutes, the followers of the “mother” of “Quico”, (Carlos Villagrán) another of the “neighborhood” actors, reacted to the postcard that exceeded 11 thousand “likes” and in which some supportive comments for the histrionic.

I’m going to stay at home, ‘yes, don’t hang out with the mob’, ‘excellent advice’, ‘you also take care of yourself, because you are very important to us, yes, exactly! rabble, rabble ‘,’ the right phrase, at the right time ‘,’ don’t worry flower, we are not going to hang out with the mobs’

They were some of the responses of the users who responded to the recommendations of the actress, writer and producer herself who appears in the photograph characterized as one of the characters that catapulted her to fame, Florinda Corcuera and Villalpando V! Uda de Mátalas Callando , name that it shows in the series and better known by all as “Doña Florinda”.

Follow us on Google News, and click on our star

The interpreter, who also became very popular with famous phrases such as “I don’t like to have a cup of coffee”, in many of the scenes she starred in with “Professor Jirafales”, (Rubén Aguirre) and also “Don’t get together with the rabble “when he was arguing with Don Ramón (Ramón Váldes), he issued advice in order to raise awareness to prevent a further spread of the virus that causes Covid-19.

With this, he joined the requests made by other celebrities to social networks such as Marco Antonio Solís, the “Buki”.

It was just a few days ago that the figure with more than 50 years of career in the entertainment industry would share content in which he highlighted the importance of maintaining sanitary measures.

Let’s see, treasures, have you washed your hands yet? … Did you put on face masks? … Are you keeping your distance? … Take good care of yourselves, I love you and I want you healthy and happy.

In response to this, Florinda Meza García has received positive comments from most of her loyal followers who have been grateful to be concerned about her well-being.

You may be interested in Acting La Chilindrina del Chavo del 8, caused tumors

As happened with his recent publication where his more than 200 thousand fans thanked the advice of the interpreter of “La Chimoltrufia”, another of his popular characters in the well-remembered television series, “Los Caquitos” created, written and directed by “Gómez Bolaños “.

It was several weeks ago, when Florinda Meza García was very sad about the departure of “Chavo del 8” from television, the comedian expressed her opinion about the new measure, noting that she was still unaware of the plans they would have leading to the exit of the program “in the air”.

For several years, the broadcast has been placed between one of the favorites and the one that has accompanied several generations, so the 72-year-old star said he totally disagreed that a white humor program and that entertained millions of viewers within and outside of Mexico they were so little valued in their own country.

It may interest you Does it stay out? “I’m falling for laughter” could leave the ranks of Channel 5

It should be remembered that the episodes that were broadcast on various channels of the “Las Estrellas” programming came out suddenly from August 1, this, after they assured that a series of agreements for the rights of the series was not achieved, between Televisa and the actor’s family.