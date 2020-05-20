Welcome is the approval by Congress of the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) that increases the degree of freedom of the Central Bank (BC) to ensure the smooth functioning of the markets. I think, however, it is also important that the use of BC not be abused to finance credit risk. A fine line can be the border between liquidity and solvency. But it is dangerous to make it so mobile that it allows the feeling that it has ceased to exist in Brazil. We also know that a private bank is unable to finance long-term and low-cost material credit risk. Therefore, I understand that it is up to the National Treasury to clearly and transparently assume the leadership of the process of mobilizing the volume of emergency credit necessary to overcome with dignity the crisis resulting from the substantial and unexpected reduction in revenue that they are going through – and will continue to go through an uncertain time. and variable between them – Brazilian companies and families.

Happy is the National Treasury of Brazil to have two wholly-owned subsidiaries with long experience in credit: the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES), for the corporate segment; and Caixa Econômica Federal (CEF), mainly for the families and micro-enterprises segment. Remember that: 1) BNDES / BNDESPar is a financial institution 100% owned by the National Treasury and the main provider of long-term domestic currency resources to Brazilian companies to finance their investments in all sectors of the economy; 2) these resources are placed on the market by BNDES (and its wholly owned subsidiary, BNDESPar) via loans and via investments in securities (debentures, shares, convertibles); 3) a large part of the loans are made through other banks to companies throughout the national territory – the bank is transferring funds from the BNDES with the credit risk of the final borrower; and 4) since January 2018, the TLP (MP No. 777, 4/26/2017) is the rate at which BNDES takes resources from the Treasury; TLP is also the base rate that BNDES must have for all its new contracts starting in January 2018.

As we know, the replacement of TJLP by TLP allowed a significant approximation of this base rate to market rates, since TLP is: monthly determined (not quarterly, like TJLP); be based on the real inflation rate (not the TJLP target inflation); and embedding as a real subsidy only a fraction (to be gradually zeroed by 2023) of the real interest rate that the Treasury needs to pay for funding for the term of its loan to the BNDES. And finally, the capital contributed by shareholders to a bank is, at the same time, the basis for the financial return they will have as a result of the bank’s activities and the necessary bank protection mattress for maximum potential future loss.

As difficult as it may seem politically at this moment, I believe that a transparent and temporary emergency increase (target of 8 to 10 years) of capital by the Treasury at BNDES is necessary, so that this capital increase (by definition, mattress) can be for maximum potential future loss) leveraged by BNDES (and BNDESPar) for the additional volume of credit (via loans, debentures or hybrid instruments) to be offered on an emergency basis to companies.

A significant part of this increase in the BNDES ‘liabilities could come from the Treasury to the TLP, with transparent tax subsidy equal to the part of the real interest embedded in the TLP of the contracts between Treasury and BNDES.

This new volume of credit would then be transferred by the BNDES System to TLP + final borrowers, with the help of private banks in the distribution of funds, in the administration of contracts and, in case-by-case cases, possibly also in the sharing of credit risk. .

I believe that such an initiative could even generate a virtuous circle, bringing earlier lenders and investors to the table with more appetite – those with a long horizon of application of resources, in terms of performance and liquidity. Sailing is necessary; and live too.

