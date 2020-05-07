The House of the Mouse is doing everything possible so that its fans have the content they promised in time. But they are in a situation where they cannot do much more than wait or continue with the post-production of projects that if they finished recording, what worries them are those that have not yet started, that is why Disney discussed the coronavirus delays.

Bob Chapek, is the new CEO of Disney, and it was he who spoke to be able to console the fans who saw great changes in the programming of the films, since many are concerned that the promised series for Disney + or the films of phase 4 are delayed even more, because nobody really knows when we can go back to the streets. We are not only referring to the cinema, but also to the amusement parks, which have been closed for several weeks.

“In terms of large-scale production, we are going to go through the same process that we do in our theme parks … we are going to be responsible in terms of how we put our own employees and other filmmakers who are partners with us. We have no projections about exactly when we can do that, “Chapek mentioned.

The calendar was completely changed, ‘Black Widow’ It was going to start with phase four on May 1, but with the cinemas closed it was impossible to release it on time, that is why the Scarlett Johansson film had to take the date of ‘Eternals’ by November 6. While the film where the Mexican Salma Hayek will appear was delayed to February 12, 2021, ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ will be released on May 7 of the same year, on the other hand we will see Tom Holland in ‘Spider-Man 3’ on November 5 of next year, ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ arrives on February 11 and ‘Doctor Strange in the Mulsiverse of Madness’ It runs until March 25, 2022.

About the series ‘Loki’, ‘WandaVision’ and ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ ​​nothing is known yet, they were supposed to arrive at the end of the year, but it seems that none of them finished recording, so we will have to wait for us to give more information about it.