Do not forget to check these 7 elements of the car before traveling | Motor

The DGT, as usual in these times, has used the power of dissemination of social networks to warn of the 7 elements of the car to check in summerEspecially if you are going to take a long road trip for a well-deserved vacation. Thus, the General direction of traffic It seeks to reduce the number of vehicles that suffer breakdowns each year while traveling, a number it sets at 1.7 million.

There are different sections that should be reviewed at least during the summer or before going on a long trip. These are basic parts of your car that you can check yourself, or go to a specialized workshop for qualified professionals to determine the condition of the vehicle and advise you to replace any defective or worn parts.

Tires: check its condition and that of the spare wheel. The tread should be at least 1.6mm deep, with a non-cut tread and regular wear. The pressure should be checked cold and taking into account the load

Fluid level: coolant, brake and steering fluid, windshield wiper, engine oil … The level of all of them should be checked with the engine stopped, cold and with the car off-plan.

Drums– With the terminals tight and rust-free and the liquid filling each cell and no leaks, our battery is ready for the ride.

Brakes: check the pads, after 25,000 kilometers (approximate figure) they must be replaced, and check the brake discs.

Suspension: has a useful life of 75,000 kilometers. After this time, the vehicle becomes more unstable when cornering.

Lights: adjust the height, check that they are not melted and clean them so that they project well.

Air-conditioning: For a comfortable ride, the temperature of the vehicle should not exceed 23 degrees. Check the air conditioner, gas charge and filter to avoid fatigue and subsequent increased reaction time.

